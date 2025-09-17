Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a copper-gold explorer based in British Columbia, is pleased to announce two corporate developments:

Oversubscription of Private Placement

The Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") dated September 17, 2025, has received strong investor demand and will be oversubscribed. The Offering, originally structured to raise up to C$1,125,000, will now be increased to up to 23,000,000 Hard Dollar Units and 18,000,000 Flow-Through Units for gross proceeds of up to C$1,525,000.

The Offering consists of Hard Dollar Units priced at C$0.035 per Unit, with each Unit including one common share and one warrant exercisable at C$0.05 for two years, and Flow-Through Units priced at C$0.04 per Unit, with each including one flow-through common share and one warrant exercisable at C$0.06 for two years.

Use of Proceeds

Funds raised will be directed toward Pacific Empire's fully permitted 2025 diamond drill program at its flagship Trident copper-gold-silver porphyry project in north-central British Columbia, as well as for general working capital.

Closing remains subject to customary approvals, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

CFO Appointment

Effective immediately, Leon Ho will replace Doug Reed as Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.'s Chief Financial Officer.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Reed for his years of service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Mr. Ho is a Chartered Professional Accountant with years of experience working with mining exploration companies at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accountant firm providing accounting services to publicly listed entities, primarily in the mining sector.

Brad Peters, President & CEO of Pacific Empire, commented: "The strong demand for our financing and subsequent oversubscription is a clear sign of growing support for our vision at Trident. We believe this drill program represents one of the most important tests in the project's 50-year history, and it's encouraging to see investors share our excitement.

"I would also like to extend my gratitude to Doug Reed for his years of service as CFO and warmly welcome Leon Ho to the team. Leon's extensive experience working with exploration-stage companies will be a valuable asset as Pacific Empire moves into this next phase of growth and discovery."

Other Matters

The latest President's Newsletter, along with updated maps and Corporate Presentation, are now available at www.pemcorp.ca.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district-scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266905

SOURCE: Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.