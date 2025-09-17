Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025 22:30 Uhr
SAM Medical expands emergency medical offering with strategic acquisition of TyTek Medical

TUALATIN, Ore., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAM Medical, a leading provider of pre-hospital emergency medical products, is pleased to announce the acquisition of TyTek Medical, part of the TyTek Group. TyTek Medical is a globally known, leading provider of chest decompression needles. The acquisition of TyTek Medical marks a significant expansion of SAM Medical's proprietary offering of emergency medical products, further solidifying its leadership position in the emergency medical market.

SAM Medical

"I am confident the acquisition by SAM Medical will provide our customers and suppliers continued success with the same confidence in quality and customer service they've come to trust," said Chris Tyler, President and CEO of TyTek Group.

"The acquisition of TyTek Medical strengthens our ability to deliver a comprehensive range of solutions for emergency medical professionals," said Jim Seidel, CEO of SAM Medical. "TyTek's strong reputation for high-quality, life-saving products aligns perfectly with our commitment to support first responders in their most critical moments. This acquisition better positions us to set the standard in the markets we serve."

The TyTek Medical operations will be moved to Tualatin and leverage the first-class team assembled there. The global reach of SAM Medical will broaden customer support for this best-in-class line of chest decompression needles.

About TyTek Medical

TyTek Medical designs and manufactures compact pre-hospital emergency medical supplies for trauma care. Their proven line of emergency medical products allows first responders to administer life-saving trauma care, stabilizing patients until they can be transported.

About SAM Medical

Founded by Dr. Sam and Cherrie Scheinberg, SAM Medical has a distinguished history of revolutionizing emergency medical care products for the trauma management field. As a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon and Vietnam War-tested trauma surgeon, Dr. Scheinberg pioneered many cutting-edge and life-saving products over the years, including the widely known SAM® Splint. The company also is well known for its SAM® XT Extremity Tourniquet and SAM® IO Intraosseous Access System, among other innovative products.

Based near Portland, Oregon, SAM® Medical is at the forefront of developing proprietary medical products that are vital for saving lives. SAM® products have been trusted globally for more than 40 years by a wide array of caregivers supporting emergency medical professionals, wilderness explorers, sports medicine specialists, security forces and pre-hospital emergency providers. The company's innovative approach to medical device engineering has made them a key player in the emergency medical industry. Innovations include the SAM® Splint, SAM® XT Extremity Tourniquet, SAM® IO Intraosseous Access System, SAM® Chest Seal, SAM® Junctional Tourniquet (SJT), SAM® Pelvic Sling and ChitoSAM.

SAM Medical is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc.

SAM Medical | TyTek

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775784/sam_brand_reverse_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775785/sam_tytek_horiz.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sam-medical-expands-emergency-medical-offering-with-strategic-acquisition-of-tytek-medical-302559703.html

PR Newswire
