BeaconTV: UFOs & ETs in Joshua Tree: Jack Osbourne & Serena DC Lead American Paranormal

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / BeaconTV announce American Paranormal, an eight-part investigative docuseries premiering Q1 2026 on a major network. Hosted by Jack Osbourne (Portals to Hell, The Osbournes Want to Believe) and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Serena DC (Interview with the Extraterrestrial, Cheaters), the series explores UFOs, extraterrestrial contact, Sasquatch, alien mummies, mysterious metallic spheres, ancient subterranean civilizations, simulation theory, and alleged underwater UFO bases off the California coast. American Paranormal investigates a new frontier of unexplained phenomena, where Jack and Serena seek to uncover connections between UFO's, extraterrestrial life, ancient technological artifacts & paranormal phenomena.

Filming kicked off in Joshua Tree, California, where Serena introduced Jack to CE5, a protocol by Dr. Steven Greer for contacting non-human intelligences. At Rattlesnake Creek-a sacred site with ancient petroglyphs and a reported alien abduction by local Tim Snyder-the duo, joined by a full production crew, a psychic medium, remote viewer, ancient medicine shaman and channeler witnessed two glowing orbs moving silently in synchronized formation. "I had really wanted Jack to have his first UFO sighting during the CE5" Serena said. "We started to see some unexplained phenomena in the sky which was so exciting but after we tried to initiate contact with the ET's, something else responded and it was scary as hell!." Animals closed in from the shadows, and Mirza, in trance, confirmed multiple presences-some curious, some unfamiliar. "It felt like the veil between multiverses had been lifted," Serena added. The moment, captured on camera, defines the series' mission to record and share real-time disclosure.

Directed by Michael Mazzola (Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind, Unacknowledged), American Paranormal follows Jack and Serena across the Americas, from California's haunted deserts and Mount Shasta's rumored Lemurian civilizations to alien mummies in Mexico and Peru, Bigfoot's Sierra Nevada haunts, and alleged underwater UFO bases off Malibu. Joined by experts like Dr. Greer, journalist Jaime Maussan, Thomas Janel, consciousness researcher Adam M Curry, and psychic medium Sarah Lemos, they use cutting-edge technology, ancient rituals, and CE5 protocols to probe life's biggest questions: Are we alone? What came before us? What forces shape our reality?

Production was postponed after the passing of Jack's father, Ozzy Osbourne in July, shifting focus from ghost hunting to extraterrestrial phenomena. "We wanted to honor and respect Jack's family whilst making a show that Jack, Serena & our fans would love," said BeaconTV's Josh Purvis and Shane Pittman. "Our goal is to never rehash old stories. Jack and Serena are legends, investigating and experiencing these mysteries firsthand." Jack reflected, "I do believe that there are intelligent creatures occupying planets in this universe or occupying somewhere, whether it's in this universe or not, but I feel like there is a chance that we are the only living thing in this universe. But there are other living things in other universes that can come into ours."

Serena added, "Joining forces with Jack and BeaconTV is an incredible opportunity. We're pushing deeper into unravelling the mysteries of the universe-seeking proof of extraterrestrial life, hidden civilizations, and the unexplained phenomena that may connect it all. This is real Disclosure, happening in real time. Caught on camera." Serena declared. "Welcome to the show they never wanted you to see."

Founded by Shane Pittman (28 Days Haunted, The Holzer Files), Josh Purvis (The Searchers), and Michael Cook, BeaconTV is a fan-driven platform for paranormal and true crime content, delivering fearless investigations, podcasts, and livestreams.

