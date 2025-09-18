Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 00:06 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Nadrah Trading Co. Joins $51.3M Seed Round to Back UNION Technologies' Industrial Defense Mission

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNION, a U.S.-based advanced Manufacturing Prime behind a novel autonomous artillery factory, has closed a $51.3 million round of financing to accelerate deployment of its software-driven munitions production platform. Among the strategic investors in the round is Nadrah Trading Co., a leading Saudi industrial group with deep alignment to the Kingdom's defense sector and Vision 2030 industrial strategy.

Muhammad Al Hassan, CEO of Nadrah Trading Co., with Michael R. Pompeo, UNION Board Director and former U.S. Secretary of State and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

The partnership signals a shared commitment to reindustrialization and deterrence. As the West rebuilds its stockpiles, allies like Saudi Arabia are turning to advanced, sovereign capabilities to strengthen collective security. Nadrah's support will deepen bilateral cooperation across industrial modernization, strategic manufacturing, and technology transfer initiatives.

Muhammad Al Hassan, CEO of Nadrah Trading Co., said:
"Our investment in Union Technologies is more than financial-it is a commitment to building enduring industrial and defense ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States. Union's state-of-the-art approach to munitions manufacturing, robotics, and software integration complements Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy to diversify its industrial base and strengthen our defense capability. We are proud to support this partnership and look forward to its impact on both nations."

Will Somerindyke, CEO of Union Technologies, added:
"We engineer factories-we're also reinforcing alliances. Nadrah understands the stakes. They bring speed, clarity, and strategic alignment to a critical moment in defense manufacturing. Together, we'll accelerate industrial strength where it's needed most."

UNION will use proceeds from the round to scale Factory-01 in Dallas, TX-the largest large-caliber shell forge in the United States-and expand its integrated robotics, energetics, and software platforms. The facility will manufacture 155mm artillery shells and serve as a deployable blueprint and co-architect for allied nations seeking sovereign deterrence capabilities.

About Union Technologies

Union Technologies is a U.S.-based defense manufacturer reindustrializing America's munitions base through software, automation, and robotics. UNION builds autonomous, deployable factories to restore strategic stockpiles for the U.S. and our Allies to deliver deterrence as infrastructure-not inventory. The company is operationalizing the largest artillery shell forge in the United States, with integrated load, assemble, and pack capabilities to restore the industrial edge of the West and ensure the free world is never.

About Nadrah Trading Co.

Nadrah Trading Co. is a Saudi industrial investment firm advancing the Kingdom's Vision 2030 strategy across defense, manufacturing, and strategic technology sectors. Nadrah builds long-term partnerships to accelerate capability, resilience, and regional security.

UNION

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766367/UNION_Muhammad_Al_Hassan_and_Michael_R_Pompeo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2677181/UNION_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kingdom-of-saudi-arabias-nadrah-trading-co-joins-51-3m-seed-round-to-back-union-technologies-industrial-defense-mission-302559767.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.