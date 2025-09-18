Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
18.09.2025 06:02 Uhr
Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Delivers the Punchline with Exclusive Ad Partnership with Tosh Show

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers,today announced a new exclusive, multi-year advertising partnership with Tosh Show, the popular podcast and YouTube series hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh.

Daniel Tosh is a comedian, host, writer, and producer best known for creating and hosting Tosh.0, which ran on Comedy Central from 2009 to 2020 and became one of the network's longest-running comedy series. He has released multiple acclaimed stand-up specials, produced and starred in the animated series Brickleberry, and performed around the world. Tosh's career took off after his appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2001, and he has since built a reputation for sharp wit, cultural commentary, and fearless comedy.

Tosh Show is a window into the mind of Daniel Tosh. Each week, Tosh interviews known and unknown people from all walks of life that he finds interesting, shares his take on current events, and gives audiences a little insight into his world. Nothing is off limits and with endless topics to explore, Tosh and his guests will satisfy everyone's curiosity. Launched in 2023, the weekly show has quickly become a fan favorite with more than 250,000 downloads per episode.

"Daniel Tosh embodies the kind of bold, authentic voice that Libsyn is built to support - irreverent, hilarious, and still totally brand-safe," said Stephen Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Libsyn. "Hundreds of thousands of listeners and viewers tune in every week to his one-of-a-kind comedy podcast, and we're proud to support Daniel by getting advertisers in on the fun."

Daniel Tosh added, "Tosh Show launched in 2023 as a project where I wanted full creative control and freedom. It's been incredible to see the show grow a loyal audience - and even attract advertisers. Partnering with Libsyn is a win-win: they know podcasting inside and out. They handle the ads, while I get to focus on the laughs."

Libsyn Ads empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast-growing and coveted podcast audience while helping creators monetize their audio and video content. The ad buying and management platform delivers end-to-end capabilities, streamlining the process for podcast advertisers to initiate and oversee highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while maximizing returns for creators. This partnership leverages Libsyn Ads' advanced solutions, including Host-Read and programmatic Automatic Podcast Ads, as well as integrated brand opportunities, allowing Tosh Show to seamlessly incorporate premium ads without disrupting the audience experience.

For more information or to advertise on Tosh Show, please contact ad-sales@libsyn.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company has powered more than 250,000 shows and delivered over 75 billion downloads to listeners around the world. Libsyn Ads, trusted by over 2,000 advertisers, offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

#? #? #

Media Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

Investor Contact:investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.



