Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
18.09.2025 06:36 Uhr
Cyble Dominates G2 Fall 2025 Rankings with 24 Badges, Powered by Revolutionary Agentic AI Technology

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, the world's first AI-native cybersecurity company, today announced its commanding presence in the G2 Fall 2025 Report, earning 24 prestigious badges across 8 strategic categories. This unprecedented recognition validates Cyble's breakthrough Agentic AI architecture and positions the company as the definitive leader in autonomous cybersecurity intelligence.

Cyble Inc New Logo

Unlike traditional reactive security tools, Cyble has pioneered Agentic AI-autonomous artificial intelligence that doesn't just detect threats, but thinks, learns, and acts independently to neutralize cyber risks before they materialize.

"We're not just another cybersecurity vendor-we're an AI company that happens to specialize in cyber defense," said Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Cyble. "Our Agentic AI doesn't wait for instructions. It anticipates, investigates, and eliminates threats autonomously, fundamentally changing how organizations defend themselves in the digital age."

Cyble's comprehensive G2 recognition spans critical cybersecurity domains, earning Leader, High Performer, and Easiest to Use badges across Attack Surface Management (ASM), Threat Intelligence Platforms, Brand Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring, System Security, and Web Security. This multi-category dominance reflects Cyble's unique position as an AI company that has successfully applied artificial intelligence across the entire cybersecurity spectrum.

Cyble's integrated AI platform suite includes Vision (AI-powered digital risk intelligence), Hawk (federal body intelligence), TIP (threat intelligent platform), Strato (AI-driven cloud security), Titan (advanced persistent threat detection), Odin (AI-driven ASM), and Blaze (Agentic AI security brain).

As cyber threats grow in sophistication, traditional security approaches have become inadequate. Cyble's Agentic AI represents the industry's evolution toward intelligent, autonomous defense systems that operate at machine speed with human-level strategic thinking.

"The future belongs to AI companies that can deliver real-world impact," added Arora. "Our 24 G2 badges aren't just recognition-they're proof that Agentic AI is transforming how enterprises approach cybersecurity. We're not just predicting the future; we're building it."

About Cyble

Founded as an AI-first company, Cyble is the global leader in Agentic AI cybersecurity. Through proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning innovations, Cyble empowers organizations to achieve autonomous cyber defense, predictive threat intelligence, and zero-touch security operations. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide, Cyble's AI platforms process over 50TB of threat data daily to protect the global digital ecosystem.

For more information about Cyble's Agentic AI solutions, visit www.cyble.com

Media Contact
Email: enquiries@cyble.com
Phone: +1 888 673 2067

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470747/4833319/Cyble_Inc_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyble-dominates-g2-fall-2025-rankings-with-24-badges-powered-by-revolutionary-agentic-ai-technology-302559564.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
