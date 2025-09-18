Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
18.09.2025 06:36 Uhr
Subotiz Makes Regional Debut at MONEY20/20 Middle East with All-in-One AI-Driven Payment Platform

Featuring subscription billing and Merchant of Record (MoR) capabilities, the platform aims to streamline operations for payment providers and digital-first businesses across the region.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subotiz, an AI-powered growth and payments platform for subscription-based digital businesses, made its regional debut at Money20/20 Middle East 2025, introducing its comprehensive infrastructure to simplify and optimize recurring payments. Held from September 15 to 17 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, MONEY20/20 Middle East is recognized as the region's most influential fintech event, bringing together more than 450 brands, 350 speakers, and 600 investors.

Subotiz logo

At the event, Subotiz showcased its complete Merchant of Record solution with multi-gateway support, AI-driven automation, and flexible subscription billing. The platform is designed to help businesses overcome fragmented payment systems, complex compliance requirements, and customer churn. With a unified hub that integrates AI innovation, revenue optimization, and operational agility, Subotiz demonstrated how digital businesses can scale globally with confidence.

Key highlights presented during the event included:

  • AI-Driven Automation that predicts churn, triggers renewals, and improves overall retention.
  • Next-Generation Payments with 200+ methods across 28 languages and AI-powered routing for higher success rates.
  • Smart Checkout offering fully brandable, conversion-optimized flows across devices.
  • Compliance-Driven Growth covering GDPR, Merchant of Record-ready, and cross-border requirements.

With a footprint in over 200 markets, Subotiz has processed more than 60 million cross-border payment orders, and over $5 billion in global transactions through integrations with more than 70 payment providers.

"Debuting at MONEY20/20 Middle East is a milestone for Subotiz," said Jeff Li, CEO of Subotiz. "We are proud to present a full-stack solution that empowers digital pioneers in SaaS, AI tools, Web3, and entertainment applications to grow faster and more securely."

The showcase in Riyadh marked Subotiz's entry onto the global fintech stage, reinforcing its commitment to deliver an AI-powered payment infrastructure that enables businesses to increase revenue, enhance retention, and achieve operational efficiency.

About Subotiz

Subotiz is a next-generation subscription and payment infrastructure platform designed for global digital businesses. By combining flexible subscription management, global payment routing, AI-powered automation, and comprehensive compliance capabilities, Subotiz empowers businesses to scale their subscription operations with intelligence and confidence. Subotiz operates independently with a global team spanning payments, SaaS, and AI expertise. Learn more at https://www.subotiz.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776188/Subotiz_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/subotiz-makes-regional-debut-at-money2020-middle-east-with-all-in-one-ai-driven-payment-platform-302560037.html

