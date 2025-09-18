Netskope Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 47,800,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. All shares in the offering are being sold by Netskope.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 18, 2025 under the ticker symbol "NTSK." The offering is expected to close on September 19, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, Netskope has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,170,000 shares of Class A common stock to cover over-allotments.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets, TD Cowen, Citizens Capital Markets, Mizuho, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as additional book-running managers. Oppenheimer & Co., BTIG, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Santander and Credit Agricole CIB are acting as bookrunners.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 17, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: the offices of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by email at [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or email: [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act.

About Netskope

Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers, including more than 30% of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications-providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs.

