Investing in Futures: Education Cannot Wait Reaches 14 Million Children in Crises Worldwide

New ECW Results Report highlights transformative education outcomes for children and adolescents in emergencies and protracted crises and calls for urgent funding to sustain progress.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Cannot Wait ( ECW ), the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises in the United Nations, today launched its Investing in Futures: 2024 Annual Results Report - revealing that mid-way through its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan, ECW and its strategic partners have reached 8.3 million crisis-affected children and adolescents across 33 countries with inclusive, quality education. This brings the total number of children reached since ECW's inception to 14 million girls and boys.

With a strong emphasis on equity and inclusion, 51% of those reached are girls, and 43% are refugee or internally displaced children. The report demonstrates that ECW investments are driving measurable improvements: more children are enrolling, staying in school, and learning both academic and social-emotional skills. Positive shifts in gender norms are also contributing to more equitable access and participation.

"This progress reflects the unique strength of ECW's strategic model and the unwavering commitment of our global coalition of partners. This is not just coordination, it is a shared commitment translating into collective action," said Sigrid Kaag, Chair of the ECW High-Level Steering Group.

The report captures the collective efforts of more than 100 partners - including host governments, UN agencies, local and international civil society organisations, philanthropic foundations and private sector leaders - who came together in 2024 to deliver education in some of the world's most complex crises.

At the systems level, ECW's model of rapid response and multi-year programming continues to strengthen coordination and partnerships across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, with increased support to local partners and national ownership.

In 2024, 39% of ECW's US$202 million disbursements were allocated to countries classified as 'forgotten crises' - such as Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Lebanon, Mali, Myanmar, Nigeria and South Sudan - underscoring the Fund's commitment to reaching children in the most overlooked and underfunded emergencies.

The report also shows ECW and partners' increased focus on the intersection of the climate crisis and the education crisis, with 41% of children reached in 2023-2024 - i.e. 3.4 million girls and boys - reached by programmes that supported climate change adaptation.

Despite these achievements, the report warns of a growing funding gap. By the end of 2024, ECW had mobilized US$934 million towards its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan, approximately two-thirds of its target. However, US$113 million in pledged contributions remain unpaid.

Meanwhile, escalating conflicts, forced displacement and climate-induced disasters are driving unprecedented humanitarian needs. Education systems in crisis-affected contexts are pushed to the brink, with an estimated 234 million crisis-affected children and adolescents requiring urgent education support - an 18% increase compared to three years ago.

Yet, education remains one of the most underfunded sectors in humanitarian responses. In 2024, only 30% of education funding requirements were met in humanitarian appeals, despite education representing just 5.4% of total Global Humanitarian Overview requirements.

"Education is our best - if not the only - hope for children enduring the brunt of crises. To continue our work, and protect the significant results achieved, we are asking for renewed financial contributions from our public and private sector partners. We also look forward to expanded commitments through new innovative partnerships," said Kaag.

To meet its US$1.5 billion resource mobilization goal by the end of 2026, ECW requires an additional US$567 million in contributions. With this support, ECW and its partners can deliver quality education to 20 million children who need it most. Without decisive action, millions risk being left behind - not due to a lack of solutions, but because of chronic underinvestment.

Key Results Highlights

14 million children reached since inception, including 8.3 million children across 33 countries in the first two years of ECW's Strategic Plan, 2023-2024, alone.

51% of children reached are girls; and over 40% are forcibly displaced, the highest share since ECW's inception.

96% of programmes reported increased education participation, with 74% showing gender-equitable improvements in 2023-2024.

Among multi-year programmes providing evidence, 88% reported improved literacy and/or numeracy outcomes and 78% reported gains in social-emotional learning in 2023-2024.

More than 155,000 children with disabilities reached in 2023-2024.

6% of children reached were pre-primary school aged and 20% were secondary school aged in 2023-2024, with notable progress registered for girls 'secondary education.

In programmes approved in 2024, nearly a third (29%) of funding is committed/planned to be transferred to local and national actors.

41% of children reached in 2023-2024 - i.e. 3.4 million girls and boys - were reached by programmes that supported climate change adaptation.

Download the Full Report and Executive Summary.

Access b-roll, high-resolution photos and impact stories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775991/Education_Cannot_Wait.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/investing-in-futures-education-cannot-wait-reaches-14-million-children-in-crises-worldwide-302560063.html