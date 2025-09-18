Cetaphil's new Skin Activator Hydrating Firming Line harnesses a proprietary formula, co-created with dermatologists and offering targeted, high-performance skincare designed to improve the appearance of skin affected by dermatoporosis

The line's new Skin Activator technology uses microdosed alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) and encapsulated centella asiatica (CICA) to wake up sleeping surface skin cells

To help bring this segment-defining product line to life, Cetaphil is partnering with acclaimed actress, director, and advocate, Mariska Hargitay, a powerful voice in embracing beauty at every stage

Galderma today announced Cetaphil, the dermatologist-recommended brand trusted by millions with sensitive skin, is redefining daily skincare with its new Skin Activator Hydrating Firming line. The launch marks an entirely new skincare segment of advanced hydration and firming solutions designed specifically for improving the appearance of aging, thinning, and fragile skin. As people age, surface skin cells stop performing at the same level, or "go to sleep," causing fine lines, dehydration, and looser skin, in turn leading to skin looking and feeling less firm and more fragile.1

Skin Activator technology serves as a "wake-up call" to sleeping surface skin cells. The unique complex is powered by encapsulated CICA to help restore the skin's moisture barrier to visibly plump and firm skin as well as microdosed mandelic acid to increase surface skin cell turnover to visibly reduce dull, uneven skin. In clinical trials, the Skin Activator Hydrating Firming Lotion showed to be effective in improving the appearance of skin crepiness and smooth skin's texture in one week. It was also proven to hydrate for firmer-looking skin in just four weeks. Moreover, when patients were asked about their experiences, 88% of Skin Activator Hydrating Firming Cream users said their skin looked less crepey in 2 days, and 87% said their skin appeared more youthful after one week.2

"This launch signals a turning point in how we approach skin longevity. It's more fundamental than wrinkles or loss of firmness, it's about preserving surface skin health at the cellular level. As skin undergoes changes with age, it demands more precise, science-driven support. This insight fueled the development of our Skin Activator Hydrating Firming line: a dermatologist-developed routine designed to strengthen, revitalize, and transform skin's appearance." ALAN D. WIDGEROW, MBBCH, MMED, FCS, FACS

CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER GALDERMA

HEAD OF INNOVATION, DERMATOLOGICAL SKINCARE

In developing the Skin Activator Hydrating Firming Line, Galderma partnered with a medical advisory board of leading dermatologists.

"As a dermatologist, I'm always looking for what's next in skin science, especially when it comes to aging. That's why I was so excited to work with Cetaphil on the Skin Activator Hydrating Firming line. We took on one of the biggest underlying causes of visible aging: surface skin health and cell senescence. By targeting these 'zombie cells,' we're helping to support skin renewal in a way that's truly backed by science. It's been incredibly rewarding to help bring that kind of innovation to a skincare routine patients can use all over, every day." DR. GLYNIS ABLON*

BOARD-CERTIFIED DERMATOLOGIST

ASSOCIATE CLINICAL PROFESSOR, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELES

A new era of skin activation, backed by science and brought to life by a cultural icon

To help bring this segment-defining line to life, Cetaphil is proud to partner with acclaimed actress, director, and advocate, Mariska Hargitay. Known for her strength, compassion, and authenticity, Hargitay represents a powerful voice in embracing beauty at every stage of life. As the face of the campaign, she will help share a message of empowerment and reinvention giving women the tools to reawaken both their skin's look and their aspirations. Hargitay's partnership will span across a robust marketing effort, inclusive of PR, advertising, in-store, retailer e-commerce, and social.

Fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and hypoallergenic, the Skin Activator Hydrating Firming line also embraces the trending notion of "skinification," or using facial care-inspired ingredients to address full-body skincare needs. Products within the newly launched Skin Activator Hydrating Firming Line include:

Cetaphil Hydrating Firming Cream for Neck, Chest, and Face (3.4 oz.)

Cetaphil Hydrating Firming Cream for Body (12 oz.)

Cetaphil Hydrating Firming Lotion (16 oz.)

The Hydrating Firming Line is now widely available for purchase in the United States. Galderma is working to bring this new innovation to other international markets where Cetaphil is already available. See full list of retailers here: https://www.cetaphil.com/us/where-buy. For more information, consumers can also follow Cetaphil on Instagram (@Cetaphil) and TikTok (@Cetaphil) or visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Cetaphil®

Over seventy-five years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is a dermatologist recommended sensitive skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermato-logical Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References and disclaimers:

Novel Strategy for Strengthening Dermatoporotic Skin by Managing Cellular Senescence. J Drugs Dermatol. 2024 Sep 1;23(9):748-756. doi: 10.36849/JDD.8388. Galderma 12-week in-use study-consumer data questionnaire. Subject data on file.

Paid Galderma Consultant; Galderma Clinical Study investigator for the Cetaphil hydrating firming product line

