Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 07:06 Uhr
Eagl raises €825K to automate month-end close with AI agents for inhouse finance teams

The Belgian startup is building the next-gen finance platform to free teams from manual work, accelerate month-end close, and deliver real-time insights to CFOs.

GHENT, Belgium, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-startup Eagl has raised €825,000 in funding to expand its engineering team, scale across Europe, and accelerate development of its AI-native financial agentic platform. The platform plugs into ERP and accounting systems, automating accounting and controlling workflows, continuously monitoring data quality, and resolving anomalies with business context. By ensuring accurate, structured financial data, Eagl helps finance teams reduce errors, speed up month-end closes, and shorten audit cycles.

The Eagl founding team: Samuel Van Innis (ex-Henchman), Brecht Carnewal (ex-Henchman), Frederik Bakx (ex-Lighthouse) & Benoit Baervoets (ex-Rydoo). Eagl is an AI-native financial operations platform that automates accounting and controlling workflows, monitors data quality, and shortens audit cycles, freeing finance teams from manual month-end work so they can focus on strategy.

The funding round is led by Syndicate One and CNBB Equity Partners (ExactOnline, Yuki), with support from leading SaaS founders including Matthias Geeroms (Lighthouse), Joris Van Der Gucht (Silverfin, Ravical), Jeroen De Wit (Teamleader), Lorenz Bogaert (Rydoo, StarApps), Louis Jonckheere (Showpad), Roeland Delrue (Aikido Security), and Jorn Vanysacker, Gilles Mattelin & Wouter Van Respaille (Henchman).

"Most finance teams are stretched thin, fixing problems instead of adding real value," said Samuel Van Innis, Eagl co-founder & CEO. "Eagl turns days of manual checking into instant insights, empowering finance leaders to focus on strategic topics while auditors get cleaner books."

"Beyond automating workflows, we continuously monitor data quality and resolve anomalies in real time," added Frederik Bakx, co-founder and CFO. "This means finance teams can close faster, scale efficiently, and cut down the time and stress of audits."

"Eagl is tackling one of the most frustrating bottlenecks in finance with technology that actually understands business context," said Matthias Geeroms, founder and CFO of Belgian unicorn Lighthouse. "That's why many people in the SaaS ecosystem believe Eagl will fundamentally change how finance teams operate."

Finance leaders currently spend up to 70% of their time gathering, cleaning, and reconciling data instead of analyzing it. Eagl plugs directly into a CFO's stack, connecting to ERP and accounting systems to ensure accuracy of the books and generate reports enriched with business context.

While legacy tools have improved task tracking, they still leave finance teams buried in manual work. Unlike these systems, Eagl is AI-native from the ground up, designed to bring context and intelligence into every accounting and controlling workflow.

Eagl was founded in April 2025 by Samuel Van Innis, Benoit Baervoets, Brecht Carnewal, and Frederik Bakx, experienced operators from Henchman, Rydoo, and Lighthouse.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775365/Eagl_founding_team.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eagl-raises-825k-to-automate-month-end-close-with-ai-agents-for-inhouse-finance-teams-302559248.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
