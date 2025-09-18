Amazing AI PLC Announces Updated Crypto Treasury Policy

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Amazing AI plc (AQSE:AAI): AAI, a global fintech group specialising in online consumer loans and AI finance-related services, is pleased to provide an update on its Crypto Treasury Policy following the Board's decision to expand its treasury from just Bitcoin to providing long term exposure to a basket of diversified digital assets.

The update to AAI's treasury policy builds on the growing market awareness and acceptance of crypto assets and has been designed to provide more active management of a broader pool of established crypto assets. Subject to further legal advice, AAI intends to gain substantial long-term exposure to a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies or crypto assets while putting in place mechanisms to protect against downside volatility. AAI's updated Crypto Treasury Policy will allow it to invest in a pool of 5 crypto assets with exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum and other attractive market segments. AAI is also investigating opportunities to utilise AI and machine learning as part of its Crypto Treasury Policy.

AAI plans to start purchasing crypto assets in accordance with its Crypto Treasury Policy this month, starting with Bitcoin exposure upon receipt of the funds from the accelerated bookbuild that was announced 11 September 2025.

Paul Mathieson, CEO of Amazing AI plc said, "The environment surrounding crypto treasury assets is changing quickly and for the better with passive policies being replaced by active management. We believe that Amazing AI has a developed approach to crypto-treasury management, which not only differentiates the company but also draws on the financial expertise of our team. This strategy aims to provide greater upside whilst insulating Amazing AI from downside exposure across a basket of leading crypto assets."

Legal Advice

AAI confirms it has now received formal legal advice on its regulatory status, the nature of its Bitcoin related cryptocurrency holdings and its compliance with all applicable regulations, including FSMA, Money Laundering Regulations, Financial Promotions Regime, UK AIFMD and CARF. The advice includes a description of the issuer's business, customers and market activities involving cryptocurrencies. The legal advice is from a solicitor qualified to advise on matters of English and Welsh law, with a valid practising certificate from the Solicitors Regulation Authority or the Bar Standards Council, as applicable, and who has experience of advising on matters of this nature. AAI will seek further legal advice prior to acquiring any other crypto assets that are not Bitcoin related.

Core Business Activities

AAI will utilise cryptocurrencies as part of its treasury strategy and will evidence proportionate activity in its core business and that its treasury policy fulfils a valid purpose.

Risk Management

AAI will implement risk management practices to address risks associated with cryptocurrency holdings including volatility risk management practices, security encryption, storage protocols, and enhanced measures to mitigate counterparty risk.

Established Cryptocurrencies

AAI will only acquire, hold or transact in cryptocurrencies which at the time of acquisition meet the following criteria:

(a) have a market capitalisation of at least USD 500 million;

(b) have demonstrated average daily liquidity of at least USD 50 million over the past 30 calendar days prior to acquisition;

(c) have a trading history of at least 180 calendar days;

(d) prices of the currency are regularly and are publicly available, traded directly against an established fiat currency (i.e. GBP, USD, EUR) and a price feed is available via a reputable information system, such as SIX Financial Information, Bloomberg or Reuters;

and

(e) there is at least one trading venue transacting in the currency which meets the following criteria:

(i) offers trading against an established fiat currency;

(ii) provides transparency through publication of prices;

(iii) provides an API; and

(iv) operates a website in at least English;

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Amazing AI plc

Amazing AI plc (AAI) is an AI driven, consumer finance fintech innovator that leverages its regulated licensed lending and collections operations, experience and network to distribute best-of-breed AI finance-related services internationally, specifically focused on lending, collections and debt financing services. AAI operates under the consumer brand Mr. Amazing Loans in the United States with state consumer lending licenses/certificates of authority and an established track-record of lending, collections and regulatory compliance for over 15 years. AAI has also implemented a Crypto Treasury Policy.

For more information please visit: www.amazingaiplc.com

Important Notices

Amazing AI plc (the "Company") intends to hold treasury reserves and surplus cash in cryptocurrency or crypto assets. Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency or crypto asset. Whilst the Board of Directors of the Company considers holding crypto assets to be in the best interests of the Company, the Board remains aware that the financial regulator in the UK (the "Financial Conduct Authority" or "FCA") considers investment in crypto assets to be high risk. At the outset, it is important to note that an investment in the Company is not an investment in crypto assets, either directly or by proxy. However, the Board of Directors of the Company consider crypto assets to be an appropriate store of value and growth for the Company's reserves and, accordingly, the Company is materially exposed to crypto assets. Such an approach is innovative, and the Board of Directors of the Company wish to be clear and transparent with prospective and actual investors in the Company on the Company's position in this regard.

The Company is neither authorised nor regulated by the FCA and cryptocurrencies (such as bitcoin) are unregulated in the UK. As with most other investments, the value of crypto assets can go down as well as up, and therefore the value of crypto asset holdings can fluctuate. The Company may not be able to realise any future crypto asset exposure for the same as it paid in the first place or even for the value the Company ascribes to crypto asset positions due to these market movements. As crypto assets are unregulated, the Company is not protected by the UK's Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Nevertheless, the Board of Directors of the Company has taken the decision to invest in crypto assets, and in doing so is mindful of the special risks crypto assets presents to the Company's financial position. These risks include (but are not limited to): (i) the value of crypto assets can be highly volatile, with value dropping as quickly as it can rise. Investors in crypto assets must be prepared to lose all money invested in crypto assets; (ii) the crypto assets market is largely unregulated. There is a risk of losing money due to risks such as cyber-attacks, financial crime and counterparty failure; (iii) the Company may not be able to sell crypto assets at will. The ability to sell crypto assets depends on various factors, including the supply and demand in the market at the relevant time. Operational failings such as technology outages, cyber-attacks and comingling of funds could cause unwanted delay; and (iv) crypto assets are characterised in some quarters by high degrees of fraud, money laundering and financial crime. In addition, there is a perception in some quarters that cyber-attacks are prominent which can lead to theft of holdings or ransom demands. The Board of Directors of the Company does not subscribe to such a negative view, especially in relation to crypto assets. However, prospective investors in the Company are encouraged to do their own research before investing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

