AM Best is revising its outlook on the French life insurance segment to stable from negative.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: France Life Insurance", AM Best states that it expects the French life insurance segment to report further growth over the next year, despite headwinds from the wider economic and geopolitical conditions.

In 2024, the segment reported positive net flows at a level not seen for the past 10 years while outflows on redeemable supports decreased for the first time in five years. AM Best notes that the segment's performance remained positive during the first six months of 2025, as premiums continued to grow well above projected GDP growth and net flows remained at record high levels.

Domestic political instability and global geopolitical risk are headwinds for the segment, and fiscal measures taken by the government, including a special high-income tax enacted in 2025, could have an offsetting impact on the segment's revenue prospects. Nonetheless, the risk of a material uptick in surrenders has abated.

