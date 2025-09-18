Collaboration brings together Shield's AI-first platform with PwC's surveillance expertise to deliver measurable compliance outcomes

Shield, a leading AI platform for digital communication governance and archiving, today announced a collaboration with PwC UK, one of the world's most trusted professional services firms. The alliance brings together Shield's unified, cloud-native solution with PwC's specialist expertise in communications surveillance delivery, regulatory compliance and complex programme execution.

The collaboration is designed to support institutions as they modernise their approach to communications monitoring, helping them implement an advanced and proactive risk management approach at scale and with confidence. This joint offering provides an end-to-end solution designed to meet evolving regulatory expectations, accelerate adoption and enable more effective oversight of digital communications.

"This is more than a collaboration, it is a signal to the market that communication compliance can be both transformative and trusted," said Shiran Weitzman, CEO and co-founder of Shield. "Together with PwC, we are helping firms modernise communications oversight, and defend their firm from risk and vulnerabilities while accelerating operational efficiencies."

"Our clients want less noise and more flexibility to deploy models that support existing and new risks, delivered at a lower annual cost," said Graham Ure, Partner, PwC UK. "Our collaboration enables a bold vision for future eCommunications surveillance, bringing together Shield's AI-first platform with PwC's surveillance and market abuse expertise."

Combining Technology and Delivery Expertise to Navigate Complexity

Communications surveillance is becoming more challenging as firms face increasing regulatory scrutiny, rapid AI adoption and a broader range of digital communication channels. Shield provides advanced technology built for scale, automation and insight. PwC complements this with deep expertise in helping institutions define surveillance strategy, design operating models, manage implementation risk and ensure system deployments meet internal and external expectations.

Together, Shield and PwC offer more than just technology. They provide a fully supported path to achieving compliance outcomes that are explainable, effective and built to withstand regulatory challenges. From data sourcing and risk model tuning to testing and governance, this collaboration will help institutions achieve rapid deployment versus the industry standard.

Shield has been recognised as a Visionary in Gartner's 2025 Magic Quadrant with top-3 vendor status for Regulatory Compliance and #1 rankings in AI/ML, Connectors, and Policy Management. PwC brings the strength of a dedicated team of market abuse surveillance specialists, with a proven track record in delivering complex surveillance programmes and supporting firms through regulatory scrutiny. Together, we help turn technology into trusted, defensible outcomes that deliver measurable results.

About Shield

Shield is the industry's most comprehensive digital communications governance and archiving solution-purpose-built for financial institutions. Named by Gartner as a Visionary in the Digital Communication Governance and Archiving sector, Shield's platform combines AI-powered innovation with deep regulatory expertise to simplify compliance, strengthen security, and unlock efficiency. Learn more at shieldfc.com.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 149 countries with more than 370,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com

