Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

7oceans: The New Alliance Driving Smarter Global M&A

AMSTERDAM and ZURICH, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of mergers and acquisitions just got stronger, smarter, and more connected. Today marks the launch of 7oceans - a new international alliance bringing together highly trusted and experienced M&A advisory firms across borders. Together, the members firms are better positioned to identify and approach suitable potential buyers and target companies. 7oceans leverages global insight and creates local impact. Making deals happen.

The founding members include Taurus Advisory (Germany), Provantage (UK), Adviso (France), Nash Advisory (Italy), Stepstone Corporate Finance+ (Netherlands), Ramus & Company (Switzerland), CKS Finance (Ireland). Each member firm within the alliance remains independent and continues to do business under its own trading name, while operating as a unified alliance. The alliance is continuously expanding, seeking ambitious firms across North America, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa to become part of 7oceans.

The founding members have completed hundreds of successful mid-market transactions across all sectors. What most distinguishes 7oceans is the combination of this proven experience with close-knit relationships across firms. Member firms already host weekly deal calls, have shared databases, joint pitches and bi-annual global conferences. Resulting in faster, smarter, and seamless cross-border transactions.

Visuals are available through this link: https://we.tl/t-In1OPpurdH

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/7oceans-the-new-alliance-driving-smarter-global-ma-302559708.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.