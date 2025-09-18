Mars, Incorporated: Mars Shares Plans to Invest €1 Billion to Boost Manufacturing and Innovation across the EU

With more than 90 years in Europe, Mars operates 24 factories across 10 EU countries, employing 25,000 people and exporting to over 100 markets - making the region central to its global success.





In the past five years, Mars invested over €1.5 billion in EU manufacturing and will invest another €1 billion by the end of 2026 - supporting consumer-driven innovation, economic growth, resilience, and modern, energy-efficient infrastructure.





85% of Mars products sold in the EU are produced locally in the EU.

BRUSSELS, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated today announced plans to invest €1 billion in its European Union operations by the end of 2026, strengthening the region's manufacturing capabilities, sustainability and innovation pipeline, and increasing its economic resilience.

This new investment builds on more than €1.5 billion Mars has invested in EU manufacturing over the past five years, modernising facilities, increasing production capacity and accelerating efforts to decarbonise its value chain. These investments support the company's 24 factories across 10 EU countries and the 25,000 people it employs in its direct operations. 85% of Mars products sold in the EU are produced locally within the EU, which is also an export hub to over 100 markets around the world.

"We take a long-term view - we believe in Europe and we would like to see more growth for the benefit of consumers in the EU economies. Our investments are designed to keep our operations world-class, competitive and aligned with the EU's long-term priorities," said Claus Aagaard, CFO for Mars. "For Mars, this is about more than just growth. It's also about building a stronger, more resilient business in Europe - one that delivers more innovation to consumers, delivers value for thousands of our European suppliers, and creates lasting, positive impacts in the communities where we operate."

Highlights of Mars EU investment plans include:

Highlights of Mars EU investment plans include:

Manufacturing modernisation to meet consumer demands: Mars is investing significantly in modernising its manufacturing footprint across the EU - upgrading facilities to boost efficiency, product quality and consumer innovation from new packaging technologies such as WHISKAS recyclable pouch to new gum formats such as EXTRA/ORBIT Refreshers. For example, between 2023-2027, we are investing around €250 million into our chocolate factory in Janaszówek, Poland, to bring state-of-the-art automation to our operations and increase site capacity by 63%. The site - which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month - is central to our growth ambition in the region.





Decarbonising the value chain to improve sustainability and production resilience: Mars globally has reduced its scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions by more than 16% since 2015, while the business has grown 69%. To continue the decoupling of growth from emissions, Mars is embedding environmental initiatives across key stages of its value chain. In 2022, its ice cream factory in Steinbourg, France - home to Snickers, Twix and Bounty ice cream bars - became powered entirely by renewable electricity, the first Mars site globally to become fossil-fuel free. Similarly, the company's pet nutrition facility in Lithuania has installed a state-of-the-art pouch production line powered solely by renewable electricity. Beyond manufacturing, Mars is tackling agricultural emissions with a $47 million Moo'ving Dairy Forward Plan, helping to cut methane emissions across multiple EU Member States, including the Netherlands.





Strengthening local partnerships and economies: Mars has a long history of sourcing and innovating with local partners - from farmers and suppliers to technology providers - aimed at strengthening local economies and supporting communities. For example, in 2025, Mars announced more than €100 million to modernise and digitise its industrial sites in France, strengthening local employment while supporting our Net Zero journey.

