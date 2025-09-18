Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
RemeGen Co., Ltd: Results of China Phase III Clinical Study of Telitacicept for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Selected for Oral Presentation at 2025 AANEM Annual Meeting

YANTAI, China, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RemeGen (688331.SH/09995.HK) announced that the 48-week open-label extension (OLE) data from China Phase III clinical study of telitacicept (RC18, brand name: ??®, a BLyS/APRIL dual-target fusion protein innovative drug independently developed by RemeGen) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) was selected as an oral presentation at the 2025 American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held from October 29 to November 1, 2025, local time, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in California, USA.

Oral Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Efficacy and Safety of Telitacicept in Patients with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis: Results from a Phase 3 Study
Session: MGFA. This session, invited by the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) Medical and Scientific Advisory Committee (MSAC), features clinical and scientific experts sharing current and future peer-reviewed research findings on myasthenia gravis (MG).
Presentation Time: October 29, 2025, at 10:50 AM Pacific Standard Time (October 30, 1:50 AM Beijing Time).

Previously, at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting held in March this year, RemeGen presented the 24-week data from the Phase III study of telitacicept for myasthenia gravis. The results showed that 98.1% of patients achieved an improvement of =3 points in the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) score, and 87% of patients achieved an improvement of =5 points in the Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis (QMG) score. Among drugs that have completed Phase III clinical studies for generalized myasthenia gravis, telitacicept has demonstrated highest MG-ADL response rate. The complete 48-week data to be presented at the AANEM Annual Meeting should further highlight telitacicept's potential to become a best-in-class therapy in the field of myasthenia gravis.

In June 2025, RemeGen out-licensed telitacicept to Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR) and Vor Bio is actively advancing the global multicenter Phase III clinical trial of telitacicept for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), with patient recruitment progressing smoothly in the United States, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

About Telitacicept

Telitacicept is the world's first and first-in-class injectable recombinant B-lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS)/A proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) dual-target fusion protein developed by RemeGen. It simultaneously inhibits the binding of BLyS and APRIL cytokines to their receptors on B cells, preventing abnormal differentiation and maturation of B cells, thereby treating autoimmune diseases. Telitacicept has been approved in China for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company focuses on rapidly advancing the Phase III clinical development and commercialization of the novel dual-target fusion protein telitacicept to meet the needs of patients with autoimmune diseases worldwide. For more information, please visit www.vorbio.com.

About Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)

gMG is a rare, chronic autoimmune disorder that disrupts communication between nerves and muscles, leading to muscle weakness that can affect mobility, vision, swallowing, and breathing. The disease is antibody-mediated, primarily by autoantibodies against the acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or muscle-specific kinase (MuSK), which interfere with neuromuscular transmission. Despite various treatment options, many patients continue to suffer from refractory symptoms or significant side effects. There is a significant unmet clinical need for new therapies that offer long-lasting efficacy, safety, and convenience. Currently, there are approximately 90,000 gMG patients in the US, 140,000 in Europe, and 29,000 in Japan.

SOURCE RemeGen Co., Ltd

