Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A2JGEL | ISIN: NO0010816093 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DP
Tradegate
18.09.25 | 08:47
2,188 Euro
+3,60 % +0,076
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 08:24 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elkem ASA - Elkem enters exclusive sales process for Silicones division

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange release published 23 January 2025 announcing Elkem ASA's ("Elkem" or the "Company") initiation of a strategic review of the Silicones division, with the ambition to streamline Elkem, as well as to enable allocation of capital to accelerate growth in the Silicon Products and Carbon Solutions divisions.

Elkem has now entered an exclusive sales process with a counterparty. The contemplated process is well aligned with the strategic review and represents an important milestone amid a challenging market environment.

Following an evaluation of alternative options, the Company has decided to pursue exclusive negotiations with a major industrial player that has a significant presence in the global chemicals industry. Elkem is confident that the potential transaction would represent the best possible outcome for the Silicones division as well as the Company and all its stakeholders.

Subject to negotiations, agreement and necessary approvals, the closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the first half of 2026.

ABG Sundal Collier ASA is acting as financial advisor to Elkem.

For further information, please contact:
Odd-Geir Lyngstad
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +47 976 72 806
Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.com

Marianne Stigset
VP Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Tel: +47 411 88 482
Email: marianne.stigset@elkem.com

About Elkem:

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7,200 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2024, Elkem achieved an operating income of NOK 33 billion. Elkem has been awarded top score of A on Forests and Water Security, and B on Climate Change from CDP. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK), where the company is also included in the ESG Index. www.elkem.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/elkem-asa---elkem-enters-exclusive-sales-process-for-silicones-division,c4236024

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16930/4236024/a0f7f02436ccb137.pdf

Elkem ASA Elkem enters exclusive sales process for Silicones division

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elkem-asa--elkem-enters-exclusive-sales-process-for-silicones-division-302560194.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
