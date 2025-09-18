HTX Unveils September Promotion Offering Up to 50% Rebate on Spot Trading Fees

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, is excited to announce a new limited-time promotion offering users up to 50% rebate on spot trading fees.

The promotion, running from 10:00 (UTC) on September 16 to 10:00 (UTC) on September 30 and rewards users for their trading activity. Participants must register and achieve specific trading volume thresholds. Rebates are calculated based on new daily trading volume using a tiered system, with higher percentages applied to higher volumes. All rebates will be distributed in HTX tokens, with a maximum of $20,000 worth of $HTX per user.

During the event, trades made through spot trading bots, isolated margin, and cross margin will be counted toward the total spot trading volume. Participants' new daily trading volume will be calculated using the following formulas:

New Daily Trading Volume = Daily trading volume during the event - Average daily trading volume in the 30 days prior to the event.

Actual Daily Rebate Amount = Daily net spot trading fees × Rebate coefficient.

Daily New Trading Volume (Per user) Rebate Coefficient Reward (in $HTX) =1 million USDT 10% net trading fees = 5 million USDT 15% net trading fees = 10 million USDT 25% net trading fees = 20 million USDT 35% net trading fees = 50 million USDT 50% net trading fees

Example: Suppose User A's average daily spot trading volume in the past 30 days before the event was 8 million USDT:

On September 18, User A's spot trading volume reaches 20 million USDT, then User A's daily new trading volume is therefore 12 million USDT. According to the rebate rules, if the rebate coefficient for that day is 25%, then User A's rebate = Net spot trading fees from 20 million USDT * 25% in equivalent $HTX;

On September 23, User A's spot trading volume reaches 60 million USDT, then User A's daily new trading volume is therefore 52 million USDT. According to the rebate rules, if the rebate coefficient for that day is 50%, then User A's rebate = Net spot trading fees from 60 million USDT * 50% in equivalent $HTX.

HTX is committed to delivering a convenient and efficient digital asset trading experience for users worldwide. The platform continues to strengthen its technology and risk management to safeguard assets and transactions. It also enhances product features and user experience, making trading accessible for investors at all levels. Through diverse activities, innovative features, and exclusive benefits, HTX strives to meet users' needs, boost community engagement, and strengthen ecosystem loyalty, fulfilling its long-term commitment to being truly user-centric.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776207/image_838145_18640696.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391903/image_ID__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/htx-unveils-september-promotion-offering-up-to-50-rebate-on-spot-trading-fees-302560212.html