New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Annual International Day Slate Announced

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange will hold the 2nd annual NYSE International Day, on October 23, 2025, celebrating global business excellence and fostering cross-border innovation and investment. The event is designed to bring together C-suite executives of international innovators, PE/VC investors, and the NYSE listed community for a half-day of insightful discussions, networking, and product showcases, followed by a networking reception on the Trading Floor.

International companies from regions including Canada, UK/Europe, MEA, APAC and Latin America will showcase products and innovations during networking breaks. Scheduled sessions will include discussions on the future of fintech, scaling businesses beyond borders globally, future mobility innovations, exit strategies balancing M&A and IPOs, and bridging private and public markets for late-stage companies.

Announced speakers include:

Jim Cramer, CNBC host, who will deliver the Opening Keynote interview alongside NYSE President Lynn Martin

Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Money20/20

Frederik Thomasen, Head of Equity Capital Markets, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM)

Anu Aiyengar, Managing Director, Global Head of Advisory and Mergers & Acquisitions, J.P. Morgan

Masaki (Mory) Morimoto, President, The House of Suntory

Wen Han, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Windrose Technology

Click here to REGISTER and learn more about NYSE International Day

