Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHPL | ISIN: VGG4392T1075 | Ticker-Symbol: 9K3
München
18.09.25 | 08:01
0,007 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0020,00809:09
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2025 08:50 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Helium One Global Ltd Announces Galactica Development Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Helium One Global (AIM:HE1), the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA ("the Galactica Project"), provides an update following the Blue Star Helium (ASX: BNL) ("Blue Star") announcement issued today regarding the Galactica Project.

Highlights

  • Initial Galactica facility development is proceeding as planned

  • Site preparatory work now largely complete

  • First helium production on schedule for December

Details

The project continues to advance steadily, with foundational and preparatory work now largely complete. All activities remain on track for plant commissioning and operational readiness during December 2025.

Site pre-development activities have progressed and all relevant construction permits now in place.

All surveying of gathering lines, the plant site and access road locations are complete.

Final engineering plans for the gas gathering system are nearing completion, and the contractor has been selected.

General facilities engineering is also nearing completion and critical equipment packages have been selected. Technology review and vendor selection for the amine/CO2 removal unit and the helium recovery unit are both finalised, with the balance of plant equipment identification also completed. Elements of the amine/CO2 removal unit are depicted in the contractor's yard below.

The project remains on schedule to deliver first helium in December 2025 and first CO2 in H1 2026. The Galactica plant processing facility will be ramped up as wells are tied in during H1 2026.

Lorna Blaisse, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are very pleased to see this phase of the development progressing towards first gas in Q4. With contractor selection progressing and relevant permitting in place, we are excited to see the installation and commissioning process come to fruition over the coming months."

For further information, please contact:

Helium One Global Ltd

+44 20 7920 3150

Lorna Blaisse, CEO
Graham Jacobs, Finance and Commercial Director

Panmure LiberumLimited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Gaya Bhatt

+44 20 3100 2000

Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Simon Johnson
Louisa Waddell

+44 20 3829 5000

Tavistock(Financial PR)
Nick Elwes

+44 20 7920 3150

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.helium-one.com

Notes to Editors

Helium One Global, the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA. The Company holds helium licenses within two distinct helium project areas, across two continents. With an expanding global footprint, the company has the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Company's flagship southern Rukwa Project is located within the southern Rukwa Rift Basin in south-west Tanzania. This project entering a full appraisal and development stage following the success of the 2023/24 exploration drilling campaign, which proved a helium discovery at Itumbula West-1 and, following an extended well test ("EWT"), successfully flowed 5.5% helium continually to surface in Q3 2024.

Following the success of the EWT, the Company filed a Mining Licence ("ML") application with the Tanzania Mining Commission in September 2024 and the 480km2 ML was formally awarded to the Company in July 2025.

The Company also owns a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. This project is operated by Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX: BNL) and has successfully completed a six well development drilling campaign in H1 2025. The completion of the development programme is a key component of the broader Galactica-Pegasus development strategy; aimed at progressing the helium and CO2 discoveries to near-term commercial production. This programme has seen a systematic approach to developing the extensive Lyons Formation reservoir. The programme has delivered encouraging results, in line with expectations, consistently encountering good helium (up to 3.3% He) and CO2 concentrations in the target formation and demonstrating promising flow potential. The next steps will see the Galactica wells tied into initial production in Q4 2025.

Helium One is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of HE1 and on the OTCQB in the United States with the ticker HLOGF.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Helium One Global Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/helium-one-global-ltd-announces-galactica-development-update-1075291

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.