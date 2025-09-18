Helium One Global Ltd Announces Galactica Development Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Helium One Global (AIM:HE1), the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA ("the Galactica Project"), provides an update following the Blue Star Helium (ASX: BNL) ("Blue Star") announcement issued today regarding the Galactica Project.

Highlights

Initial Galactica facility development is proceeding as planned

Site preparatory work now largely complete

First helium production on schedule for December

Details

The project continues to advance steadily, with foundational and preparatory work now largely complete. All activities remain on track for plant commissioning and operational readiness during December 2025.

Site pre-development activities have progressed and all relevant construction permits now in place.

All surveying of gathering lines, the plant site and access road locations are complete.

Final engineering plans for the gas gathering system are nearing completion, and the contractor has been selected.

General facilities engineering is also nearing completion and critical equipment packages have been selected. Technology review and vendor selection for the amine/CO2 removal unit and the helium recovery unit are both finalised, with the balance of plant equipment identification also completed. Elements of the amine/CO2 removal unit are depicted in the contractor's yard below.

The project remains on schedule to deliver first helium in December 2025 and first CO2 in H1 2026. The Galactica plant processing facility will be ramped up as wells are tied in during H1 2026.

Lorna Blaisse, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are very pleased to see this phase of the development progressing towards first gas in Q4. With contractor selection progressing and relevant permitting in place, we are excited to see the installation and commissioning process come to fruition over the coming months."

Notes to Editors

Helium One Global, the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA. The Company holds helium licenses within two distinct helium project areas, across two continents. With an expanding global footprint, the company has the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Company's flagship southern Rukwa Project is located within the southern Rukwa Rift Basin in south-west Tanzania. This project entering a full appraisal and development stage following the success of the 2023/24 exploration drilling campaign, which proved a helium discovery at Itumbula West-1 and, following an extended well test ("EWT"), successfully flowed 5.5% helium continually to surface in Q3 2024.

Following the success of the EWT, the Company filed a Mining Licence ("ML") application with the Tanzania Mining Commission in September 2024 and the 480km2 ML was formally awarded to the Company in July 2025.

The Company also owns a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. This project is operated by Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX: BNL) and has successfully completed a six well development drilling campaign in H1 2025. The completion of the development programme is a key component of the broader Galactica-Pegasus development strategy; aimed at progressing the helium and CO2 discoveries to near-term commercial production. This programme has seen a systematic approach to developing the extensive Lyons Formation reservoir. The programme has delivered encouraging results, in line with expectations, consistently encountering good helium (up to 3.3% He) and CO2 concentrations in the target formation and demonstrating promising flow potential. The next steps will see the Galactica wells tied into initial production in Q4 2025.

Helium One is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of HE1 and on the OTCQB in the United States with the ticker HLOGF.

