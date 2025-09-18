BlackBerry is the First MDM Vendor to Achieve BSI Certification for BlackBerry UEM Deployment with Apple Indigo and Samsung Knox

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited today announced it is the first mobile device management (MDM) vendor to be certified by the German Federal Office for Information Security, BSI, certification program for the use of BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) for MDM on Apple® Indigo (iOS® native devices in government operations) and Samsung Knox® devices. This enables government organizations to continue implementing projects to secure government data on employee iOS and Samsung Knox devices. The BSI issued a certification ID (BSI-DSZ-CC-1235-2025) for BlackBerry UEM against rigorous testing conditions conforming to Common Criteria's high assurance level for Trusted MDM and Trusted Communication Channel (TCC). This certification builds upon the BSI approval previously granted to BlackBerry® SecuSUITE® applications for Secure Mobile Communications, reaffirming their compliance with rigorous secure, encrypted communications standards.

BlackBerry is now the only vendor approved to operate secure mobile communications for device management, secure voice, and apps within the German government and its agencies. This ensures that these entities do not need to rely on ineffective point solutions which could inherently be insecure.

BlackBerry has a strong commitment to achieving and maintaining government and enterprise security accreditations including those that allow it to operate within classified and restricted environments.

BSI requires that Apple Indigo and Samsung Knox devices meet the strictest security standards to handle classified information. Achieving this requires an Endpoint Management solution that can guarantee the secure configuration of devices and secure transfer of highly confidential data (Verschlusssache, nur für den Dienstgebrauch, VS-NfD) to mobile devices. The German government and critical industry agencies have confidently adopted BlackBerry UEM as the trusted foundation for deploying iOS and Samsung Knox devices to employees, ensuring unparalleled security and compliance.

The key to this achievement is BlackBerry's proven track record with on-premise deployments, used by governments worldwide. BlackBerry's NOC/BBI-centric approach allows BlackBerry to meet and exceed the need for Brightsite deployments for Apple Indigo and Samsung Knox that offer the security and flexibility demanded by BSI.

"Having a secure and trusted mobile device strategy is essential for ensuring operational success in today's government and critical infrastructure environments," said Nathan Jenniges, Senior Vice President and General Manager, BlackBerry Secure Communications. "With BlackBerry UEM becoming the first MDM solution to achieve the BSI certification, German government entities and Critical National Infrastructure organizations can confidently support mobile device choice for their users while maintaining full compliance and adhering to the highest standards of confidentiality."

"Secure management and configuration of mobile devices is a crucial factor for confidential mobile communication. A certified Mobile Device Management system offers numerous advantages and conveniences for organizations and companies to ensure the secure operation of their mobile IT products. Together with manufacturers, we are taking a significant step toward a functioning, secure digital ecosystem in Cybernation Germany," emphasized Claudia Plattner, BSI President.

BSI is widely respected as one of the most rigorous government cybersecurity validations worldwide, trusted by NATO members and other security-focused nations. BlackBerry UEM stands as one of the core pillars of the BlackBerry Secure Communications ecosystem, alongside secure communications and critical event management capabilities, all backed by an extensive certification portfolio - delivering sovereign-grade, independently verified protection across every layer of secure mobile operations.

BlackBerry was recognized in 2023 and 2024 as a Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice for UEM tools, which adds peer perspectives to customer reviews about the direct experience of implementing and operating a solution.

##

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-is-the-first-mdm-vendor-to-achieve-bsi-certification-f-1074835