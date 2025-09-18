The efficiency result was confirmed by the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory. The module was fabricated with 13.4%-efficient kesterite cells designed with high film porosity and uniformity.Scientists at the Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications in China have fabricated a kesterite (CZTSSe) solar module prototype that can achieve a power conversion efficiency of 10.1%. The researchers said the result was certified by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The new module is based on CZTSSe solar cells with an efficiency of 13.4%. The world ...

