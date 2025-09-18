Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Resources Expands Inaugural Drill Program at Contact Lake Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 18, 2025) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an expansion of its current inaugural drill exploration program at its 100% owned Contact Lake Project, ("Contact Lake" or the "Project") located in Saskatchewan. The drill program is focused on confirming historical gold grades and discovering new mineralized zones both adjacent to and below the historical underground mine workings. Trident is very pleased with the drilling progress as well as the visual indications of mineralization thus far, and has elected to increase the program from 5,000m to over 6,500m in 18-20 drill holes. The Company is fully funded for this increase with over C$11M in its treasury.

Contact Lake Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

Drill Program Highlights:

Excellent progress is being made with the drilling and costs are coming in lower than expected with nearby infrastructure helping to make the drilling more cost-efficient

Encouraging visual mineralization has been seen in numerous drill holes prompting an expansion in the drilling program

Additional ~1,500m drilling (~30%) increase to the current 5,000m program for a total over 6,500m in 18-20 drill holes planned

The program remains fully funded with core samples being split and sent for analytical geochemical testing; assays are pending

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer of Trident, commented: "Due to the early visual indications of mineralization and cost-effective execution of the ongoing drilling program, Trident is adding an additional ~1,500 metres of drilling, bringing the total initial diamond drilling program to ~6,500 meters. The additional metres will be focused on the following:

Expanding the known footprint of the deposit by drilling underneath the old mine workings, following up on historical drill holes which intersected high grade gold, and

Closing the gap between the current known mineralization and its extension both down dip and laterally. The Company believes this program has the potential to add to the current know geological model with a minimal amount of additional drilling and positively impact the resource potential of the project.

Further, we expect ample news flow in the coming months from this drill program, technical report updates, and continued consolidation of properties in this prolific gold district."

Geological Discussion:



Numerous drill holes have been designed to test for the extension of gold mineralization between the historical underground workings and the unmined BK3 Gold Zone, located 50 metres toward the northeast of Trident's drilling. These holes successfully intersected the Bakos shear at the predicted position, encountering a broad zone of strong alteration and veining that extended from the hanging wall through the shear zone and into the footwall below.

Location Map of Planned Drill Holes:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Drill-Plan-NR-202508.jpg

The remainder of the drill program will seek to discover gold mineralization at shallow depths and test for extensions of the Main Zone at depth below the historical underground mine workings.

Marketing Agreement:

Further to the Company's May 29, 2025 news release, whereby the Company announced the engagement of Resource Stock Digest ("RSD") for a 3-month advertising and marketing program, the Company wishes to clarify that it was for two distinct investor relations and marketing programs, both effective May 28, 2025. The first is a three-month Awareness Campaign at a total cost of USD$115,000, payable upfront. The second is a Featured Company Sponsorship with an initial three-month term at a quarterly cost of USD $10,000, for an 18-month term, unless terminated by the Company with 30 days' notice. The total upfront payment for both engagements is USD $125,000.

Qualified Person:



The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent "Qualified Person" under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Property.

Mr. McDowell visited the Property several times in 2025 in advance of the drill program to establish control on historical infrastructure and determine potential drill hole locations. He has discussed and reviewed core logging, sampling and handling procedures with the qualified staff from Terralogic Exploration, who are managing the drill program on behalf of Trident Resources. The 2025 drill program will include a robust QA/QC program and follow provincially mandated health and safety protocols with participation from several local personnel including members of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

