Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading global provider of bespoke research, data management, analytics and AI solutions to the financial services sector, has announced that it has exchanged on the acquisition of Ascent. The transaction is expected to close on 30th September 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915732380/en/

L-R: Stewart Smythe, Chief Executive Officer, Ascent; Jon O'Donnell, Chief Operating Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners, and Robert King, Chief Executive Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners

This strategic move significantly expands Acuity's Data and Technology Services (DTS) division and its offering of technology and AI led services and solutions.

Ascent, a leading European provider of AI-powered digital transformation services, supports over 170 clients globally, with 550 data, software, and cloud specialists operating across seven European jurisdictions.

"Our acquisition of Ascent is a transformative moment," said Robert King, Chief Executive Officer at Acuity. "Acuity has invested in and built a fast-growing practice delivering data management and technology led services and solutions. By acquiring Ascent, we are taking our expertise and ability to offer our clients innovative AI-led solutions to another level. We are turbo-charging the way we can assist Acuity and Ascent clients with their digital transformations and AI adoption. This acquisition also takes us into new sectors such as reinsurance, pharma, manufacturing and retail for the first time. The acquisition enables Acuity to deliver from, and into, new markets. I am really excited at the prospect of what we can achieve together, and we warmly welcome the Ascent staff to the Acuity family."

Jon O'Donnell, Chief Operating Officer at Acuity, said, "The Ascent business is a great addition to Acuity and will build on the progress we have made with our AI solutions following the launch of our Agentic AI platform, Agent Fleet. The acquisition of Ascent will boost our capacity to provide best-in-class technology advisory services to our clients. I am excited to partner with Stewart and the Ascent team to significantly grow our DTS business."

Stewart Smythe, Chief Executive Officer at Ascent, commented, "Combining Ascent's market-leading data and AI capability in Europe with Acuity's industry-leading AI innovation and deep domain expertise is exciting. Acuity's strategic aim to build a global technology services business unit to complement its capabilities and build broader relationships with its existing clients is exactly the opportunity my team were looking for, and we are excited to work with Robert King, Jon O'Donnell and the entire Acuity team."

In recent years, Acuity has identified a compelling opportunity to build a technology services and solutions division that is complementary to its core capabilities in research, analytics and data management.

This acquisition enhances Acuity's capabilities and expands the firm's global network of delivery locations. Furthermore, Acuity will continue to build on Ascent's strong alliance with Microsoft.

Acuity was advised on the transaction by DC Advisory and Ascent by Canaccord Genuity.

About Acuity Knowledge Partners

Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity) is a leading global provider of bespoke research, data management, analytics and AI solutions to the financial services sector, including asset managers, corporate and investment banks, private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds and consulting firms. Its global network of over 6,500 analysts and industry experts, combined with proprietary technology, supports more than 650 financial institutions and consulting companies to operate more efficiently, unlock their human capital and transform operations. Acuity is headquartered in London and operates from 16 locations worldwide.

Acuity was established as a separate business from Moody's Corporation in 2019, following its acquisition by Equistone Partners Europe (Equistone). In January 2023, funds advised by global private equity firm Permira acquired a majority stake in the business from Equistone, which remains invested as a minority shareholder.

For more information, visit www.acuitykp.com

About Ascent

Ascent is a leading European AI and digital services business, helping organisations worldwide connect data, software and cloud to do something new, or do something better. Ascent's mission is to help customers modernise and innovate, delivering change and scale with less friction and more certainty. Its teams of experts span AI, data science and user experience design, software and data engineering, collaborating with customers to transform operational efficiency, competitive advantage, decision-making and user engagement.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in the UK and Munich, Ascent employs 550 technology specialists across Europe. Ascent works with over 170 businesses in the UK, Europe and North America.

For more information, visit www.ascent.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915732380/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Stuti Das

Global Head of Communications and PR

Acuity Knowledge Partners

stuti.das@acuitykp.com