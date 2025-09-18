Matthew Harrison appointed UK Partner to spearhead growth of Vialto Partners' private client offering across EMEA

Vialto Partners, a leader in global work, tax, and immigration solutions, today announced the appointment of Matthew Harrison as UK Partner, where he will lead the firm's rapidly growing private client tax team in London. Matthew will play a pivotal role advising individuals, trustees, and family offices on all aspects of personal taxation, with a particular focus on international tax matters. He will report directly to James Bruce, UK Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250918943478/en/

Matthew Harrison

Matthew joins Vialto Partners with nearly two decades of experience in private tax advisory. Most recently, he served as a Director within EY's Private Client Tax practice, where he advised high net worth individuals, their trusts, and other family investment vehicles, with a particular focus on the remittance basis of taxation. He was also central to discussions with HMRC on the 2025 Finance Act, where he led on introducing new regime change for foreign income and gains. Prior to this, Matthew held various senior roles at Withers, Babbé, and STP Advisors Limited, where he advised across a broad range of private client tax solutions.

Vialto Partners' private client offering is designed to meet the growing demand for bespoke mobility services at a time when regulatory complexity, wealth mobility, and cross-border compliance pressures are intensifying. Unlike providers that focus narrowly on immigration or tax, Vialto delivers a holistic, end-to-end service model-covering tax, immigration, payroll, social security, compensation, and relocation- all underpinned by advanced technology and deep local expertise.

"High-net-worth individuals often fall outside the traditional corporate mobility model, requiring bespoke support that spans tax, immigration, and personal relocation," said James Bruce, UK Chief Executive Officer. "Matthew's experience with complex, high-touch cases makes him uniquely positioned to address these challenges and further elevate our private client offering across EMEA and reinforce Vialto's leadership in this fast-growing market."

"I'm delighted to be joining Vialto Partners at such a pivotal time for the firm," said Matthew Harrison, UK Partner. "In today's increasingly complex world, clients require bespoke, cross-border solutions. Vialto's deep bench of sector experts is positioned to deliver on this need, and I look forward to contributing to that success."

This appointment underscores Vialto Partners' commitment to becoming the partner of choice for private clients worldwide, delivering seamless mobility solutions that combine tax, immigration, and mobility expertise with cutting-edge technology designed to anticipate tomorrow's challenges.

About Vialto Partners

Vialto Partners is a leading provider of integrated solutions for global work, including immigration, tax, managed services, and digital transformation. Trusted by multinational organizations around the world, Vialto combines deep technical expertise with cutting-edge technology to solve the most complex cross-border challenges and enable seamless mobility experiences.

Learn more at www.vialto.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250918943478/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Prosek Partners

Pro-vialto@prosek.com