Eggs in Your Pocket? Chino Valley Ranchers Says Why Not in New Ad

The family-owned egg brand proves once again that protein can be hilarious in its latest offbeat commercial, "Pocket-Sized Protein."

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Chino Valley Ranchers, the family-run egg brand celebrated for its quirky and daring ads, is back with another laugh-filled spot: Pocket-Sized Protein. Shot at the iconic Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery in Austin, Texas, this offbeat commercial playfully reminds viewers that eggs are the ultimate portable snack-even if your jacket pockets aren't exactly designed for them.

In Pocket-Sized Protein, audiences are dropped into a high school reunion where one attendee takes his obsession with eggs to strange new heights. Pulling hard-boiled eggs straight from his pockets, he leaves classmates stunned and bewildered. The awkward hilarity that follows blends nostalgia with over-the-top comedy, all while spotlighting eggs as nature's original grab-and-go protein.

Cracking the Formula for Viral Laughs

Written and directed by Alex Ribble of Big Chief-the same team behind Chino Valley Ranchers' previous viral favorites-Pocket-Sized Protein continues the brand's tradition of bold, tongue-in-cheek storytelling. From a genie running a food truck to a cowboy chasing down his lost chicken, Chino Valley Ranchers has become known for marketing that goes far beyond ordinary food ads.

"Our aim is simple: create content people don't just watch but actually share and laugh about," said Chris Nichols, CEO of Chino Valley Ranchers. "Eggs are already memorable, so why not make our ads just as unforgettable? Food marketing doesn't need to be bland-because who doesn't love a good laugh along with great eggs?"

The Team That Brought It to Life

The production was fueled by an impressive crew and cast. Director of Photography Keith Leman captured every punchline with cinematic flair, while Zena Van Ackeren led casting for a standout lineup featuring Sara Alavi, Braden Wuerch, Kevin Kurz, Melissa Chick, and Gunner Willis.

Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery provided the perfect setting, opening their doors for the shoot. To top it off, CEO Chris Nichols slipped into the chaos himself, reprising his alter ego "DJ 5 Sense" for a cameo that kept the party energy flowing both on-screen and behind the scenes.

Why It Hits Home

At its core, Pocket-Sized Protein isn't just about eggs-it's about breaking through the clutter with something fresh, funny, and unforgettable. Chino Valley Ranchers has consistently proven that daring creative choices pay off, with previous campaigns pulling in millions of views. This newest ad keeps that streak alive with humor designed to crack smiles as well as eggs.

About Chino Valley Ranchers

Chino Valley Ranchers is a family-owned and operated company dedicated to producing organic, free-range, and pasture-raised eggs of the highest quality. With more than 70 years of experience, the company remains committed to sustainable farming and animal welfare, making it a trusted name across the country.

