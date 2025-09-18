Conga Hosts Premier European Customer Conference "Conga Connection EMEA 2025" in Paris

Leading B2B SaaS Company to Host More Than 150 Customers and Partners at Flagship EMEA Event October 8

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Conga , the market leader?in AI-powered innovation in configure, price, quote (CPQ) and contract lifecycle management (CLM), and Document Automation, will host its flagship European customer conference, Conga Connection EMEA 2025, taking place October 8, at the prestigious Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel. The event is expected to attract more than 150 customers, partners, and industry leaders from across Europe for a day of learning, innovation, and networking focused on advancing business transformation and operational excellence.

The conference will feature keynote presentations from Conga's executive leadership, including CEO Dave Osborne who will share Conga's strategic vision for empowering organizations to accelerate their journey to become a more connected, intelligent business, better able to minimize risk and maximize revenue. Conga Chief Product Officer Rohit Chhabra will share the company's technology strategy which is underpinned by the Conga Advantage Platform.

"We're excited to bring together our European community of customers and partners for this premier event," said Dave Osborne, CEO of Conga. "Conga Connection EMEA represents our commitment to supporting our accounts across Europe, providing a platform for knowledge sharing, best practices, and meaningful connections that drive business success."

Comprehensive Program Featuring Customer Success Stories and Industry Expertise

The event will showcase real-world stories from Conga customers, based in Europe and representing some of the region's leading organizations including AXA, Booking.com, Vaisala, Boston Scientific, and Offploy.org. These customers will share their experiences working with Conga to drive value across their contracting, revenue and document automation processes.

Several leading business consulting firms will be sharing their expertise and insights into best practices for CPQ and CLM.

"Conga has a significant customer base in EMEA and we're excited to bring these customers together," said Spencer Earp, Senior Vice President of EMEA for Conga. "The combination of customer success stories, partner expertise, and strategic insights creates an unparalleled learning environment for our European community. We fully expect attendees to leave with actionable strategies for AI implementation, regulatory compliance, and revenue optimization."

Primary Research to Reveal European Perspectives on the EU AI Act

At the event, Conga will unveil exclusive primary research exploring how European businesses have prepared for the EU AI Act. The research will reveal critical insights into organizational readiness, compliance concerns, and strategic AI investment plans across the region.

Registration and Event Information

Conga Connection EMEA 2025 is a complimentary event for qualified attendees. The conference runs from 8:30 AM to 7:00 PM on October 8, with networking events beginning the evening of October 7.

Sign up here for Conga Connection.

About Conga

The Conga Advantage Platform is chosen worldwide to accelerate the journey to become a more connected, intelligent business. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Powered by a unified data model and purpose-built AI, Conga helps companies achieve a unique advantage-one built on seamless connection, actionable intelligence, and scalable growth.?

Conga delivers an advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the globe. More than 6 million contracts and 21 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.?

Media contact:

PAN Communications for Conga UK

conga@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Conga

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/conga-hosts-premier-european-customer-conference-%22conga-connectio-1074674