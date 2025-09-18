Investment to help accelerate product development, international expansion and strategic M&A

Emotion Mobility ("Emotion"), a leading global SaaS mobility software group, today announced a strategic growth investment from PSG Equity, a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate growth and build category leaders.

Emotion has become a trusted software platform for digital mobility management, serving rental, subscription, operational leasing, chauffeur, and courtesy services across more than 90 countries. Its core offering includes two flagship products, Rentway and Carpro, which provide AI-enabled operational solutions for mobility providers of all sizes, from blue-chip Big-5 groups to independent operators, franchise networks and OEMs.

Headquartered in Lisbon, Emotion serves hundreds of enterprise customers, including Avis, Enterprise, Europcar, Hertz, Sixt, and Volkswagen, helping manage a global fleet of close to 1,000,000 vehicles. The company is playing a key role in moving the mobility industry away from legacy systems by offering a modern, cloud-based platform that is vertically tailored to the sector's needs. Its flexible architecture and deep feature functionality allow mobility providers to streamline day-to-day operations, improve fleet utilisation, and help drive meaningful improvements in operational performance and profitability.

The partnership with PSG will enable Emotion to further enhance its technology roadmap, scale into key international markets across Europe, Americas and Asia and strengthen its leadership position through strategic M&A. A key focus going forward will be continued investment in the platform, broadening product functionality, deepening innovation, and strengthening Emotion's ability to deliver long-term value to its customers.

"This partnership with PSG will help us unlock our next phase of growth, as we accelerate innovation for our existing customers, expand into new geographies and pursue strategic acquisitions that will further solidify our leadership within mobility software," said Kieron Chalder, Co-CEO of Emotion Mobility.

"Our mission is to provide comprehensive and reliable fleet management software for mobility businesses. Given PSG's track record in vertical SaaS and their experience in building global software leaders, in our view, it was clear they were the right partner for us as we enter this next phase of growth," added Gonzalo Carmona, Co-CEO of Emotion Mobility.

"Kieron Chalder and Gonzalo Carmona have built a high-quality mobility platform, trusted by blue-chip customers, with strong fundamentals and a leading position in a market undergoing rapid transformation," said Romain Railhac, Managing Director at PSG. "We are excited to back their ambition to further scale Emotion globally, continue expanding the product suite, as well as help strengthen the value delivered to customers as the platform grows."

About PSG Equity

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 150 companies and facilitated over 520 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris, and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

About Emotion Mobility

Emotion Mobility is a global leader in fleet and mobility software, offering an integrated platform for rental, subscription, operational leasing, chauffeur and courtesy vehicle operations. Operating in over 90 countries, Emotion's AI-enabled, modular and cloud-based solutions help mobility operators digitize operations, increase utilization and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.emotionmobility.com.

