Swisscard, the leading premium credit card provider in Switzerland, has extended its partnership with FICO to optimise its credit limit strategies for new and existing cardholders. Using the optimisation capability of FICO Platform will enable Swisscard to increase credit limits while staying within its risk appetite. By offering a more flexible approach to both initial and existing credit card limits, Swisscard can, as first in the market, also foster greater customer satisfaction and loyalty, strengthening its competitive position.

"This new initiative builds on a successful five-year collaboration with FICO, where we have used FICO Platform to continuously improve credit originations," said Nadia Benitez, head of Risk Models, Swisscard. "The decision to expand our partnership with FICO was a natural progression, given FICO's leading position in the decision optimisation space. We look forward to using the power of mathematical optimisation to transform the way we set and manage credit limits."

Swisscard uses FICO Platform for onboarding, limit management and customer behaviour processes. "The functionality that we really love from FICO Platform is that we can define the elements of a decision strategy just once and apply them to different areas," Benitez said, "This helps us to bring consistency across processes. FICO Platform has made us more agile because we can now deploy all our new strategies without any IT intervention."

FICO's optimisation capability is powered by the most advanced analytic science, leveraging decades of pioneering innovation and real-world expertise. Companies rely on FICO optimisation software to power decisions that serve billions of customers. This world-class capability is natively integrated with FICO Platform to drive results, at scale.

"We have worked with customers across Europe to deploy AI-powered optimisation technology, with great results," said Jens Dauner, vice president of FICO for the DACH region. "This new implementation on FICO Platform at Swisscard is projected to drive higher revenues, improve credit card take-up rates, and increase credit card use by the most suitable customer profiles."

