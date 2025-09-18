dss+ Names John Alexander as Board Chair

GENEVA, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dss+ today announces the appointment of John Alexander, a longtime chair and investor in global consulting firms and former CEO of ERM, as its new chair of its board of directors.

Alexander served as CEO of ERM, from 2008 to 2017 before becoming its chairman from 2017 to 2019. He guided the consulting firm through a series of private equity investment cycles, leading the company's increase in value from about $500 million to more than $2 billion.

Since leaving his role as CEO at ERM, Alexander has performed multiple roles as Chairman and Investor at globally recognized, private equity backed consulting firms. He joined HKA in 2017 and assisted its senior leadership team in completing a successful transition to a stand-alone business and continues to provide leadership today. Alexander also has been guiding PA Consulting Group since 2018 as Chairman and Investor, working with Carlyle to secure a strong exit, leading a planned succession process and working with Jacobs, the current majority shareholder.

"We are excited about the appointment of John Alexander as our new board chair," said Davide Vassallo, CEO of dss+. "His tremendous experience in helping organisations grow, organically and through mergers and acquisitions, will be critical as we continue to expand dss+ through our next stage of growth and in the impact we make on our clients across the globe."

Isabelle Pagnotta, dss+ board member and Partner and Head of Business Services at Inflexion added: "We are delighted to welcome John to the board of dss+. His exceptional track record in leading and growing global consulting businesses will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate dss+ growth worldwide."

Alexander has Bachelor's and Master's degrees in earth sciences, completed the Senior Executive Corporate Finance course at the University of Oxford and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at Harvard Business School.

"Throughout my career, I've enjoyed leading organisations through change and growth," Alexander said. "dss+ transforms businesses, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to guide its own transformation, one that is poised to continue its impressive growth and impact across a wide range of sectors."

About dss+

dss+ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. We help organisations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance and sustainability that drive lasting success.

Combining deep technical expertise and decades of hands-on experience with cutting-edge methodologies and data-driven insights, we empower teams to shift mindsets, shape cultures and build the capabilities needed at every level. Additional information is available at https://bit.ly/dssplus-bod

