The CfC St. Moritz Returns in January 2026, Featuring Leaders from Franklin Templeton, DRW, Kraken, Binance, the EU Commission

Algorand Foundation and XBTO Return as Partners of the Flagship Digital Assets Conference

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CfC St. Moritz , a highly curated digital assets and blockchain conference for investors and decision-makers, will return to the Swiss Alps from 14-16 January 2026.

The first wave of confirmed speakers includes:

Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton;

Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Kraken;

Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation;

Don Wilson, Founder and CEO of DRW;

Evy Theunis, Managing Director and Head of Digital Assets at DBS;

Peter Kerstens, Adviser at the European Commission;

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance;

Dan Morehead, Founder and Managing Partner of Pantera Capital;

Lowell Ness, Partner at Perkins Coie;

Chris Rayner-Cook, CIO of Brevan Howard Digital

The influential voices speaking at the CfC St. Moritz represent the full spectrum of crypto, regulation, traditional finance, and emerging technologies, reinforcing the CfC St. Moritz' role as a central gathering for industry-shaping conversations.

Nicolo Stöhr, CEO of the CfC St. Moritz, said: "The events of 2025 have marked a defining chapter for digital assets, from Bitcoin's renewed bull cycle to accelerating institutional participation and a noticeable shift toward long-term, infrastructure-driven growth. What we're seeing now is a new level of maturity in the space, where crypto is no longer just disruptive, it's becoming foundational. The CfC St. Moritz 2026 will bring together the key players shaping this next phase, at a moment when strategy, regulation, and innovation are more interconnected than ever."

Chris Giancarlo, Former CFTC Chairman and ambassador to the CfC St Moritz, said: "The CfC St. Moritz is where the real conversations happen. It brings together builders, policymakers, and investors in one room, creating a rare environment for meaningful dialogue and collaboration. This conference goes beyond market trends to focus on where the industry is truly headed. After a landmark year for digital assets, I'm excited to return in 2026 to connect with the leaders who are driving global adoption and shaping a more mature and scalable era of blockchain development."

Held annually at the historic Suvretta House in St. Moritz and positioned just ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, CfC St. Moritz continues to serve as a powerful agenda-setting forum. The event convenes a curated group of just 250 participants, offering unparalleled opportunities for private discussion and high-impact networking among investors, financial institutions, regulators, founders, and thought leaders from both crypto and traditional finance. Applications to attend the 2026 conference will open from mid-October 2025.

Before the main conference begins, the CfC St. Moritz will once again host its signature Pre-Opening on January 12th and 13th, 2026, offering attendees a relaxed, informal environment to connect and network ahead of the core program. Participants will have the opportunity to choose from a curated selection of alpine activities, from skiing and snowshoeing to spa experiences and private lunches, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Engadin Valley. This unique tradition has become a hallmark of the CfC St. Moritz experience, setting the tone for meaningful conversation, connection, and collaboration.

About the CfC St. Moritz

The CfC St. Moritz is an intimate circle of hand-picked opinion leaders and investors in the private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps. The yearly application-only conference fosters a culture of genuine connection and deliberately admits a maximum of only 250 international UHNWI, family offices, funds, and institutional investors, uniting the traditional finance sector and the crypto industry. The CfC S. Moritz was founded in 2017 and has since conducted seven in-person conferences in St. Moritz, one in Half Moon Bay, California, two virtual conferences during the pandemic and several smaller events.

