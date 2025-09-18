Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision transforms Hik-Connect 6 and HikCentral Professional with AcuSeek AI-powered video search

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has announced the integration of its AcuSeek AI-powered video analytics into two key platforms: HikCentral Professional and Hik-Connect 6. This breakthrough technology transforms the speed at which organizations and teams can search and retrieve video footage by enabling natural language queries, voice commands (voice input is available on Hik-Connect 6), image-based searches, and seamless integration across diverse security ecosystems.

Hikvision transforms Hik-Connect 6 and HikCentral Professional with AcuSeek AI-powered video search

Built on Hikvision's advanced large-scale AI models Guanlan, AcuSeek features sophisticated machine learning algorithms trained on millions of real-world scenarios. The technology's mechanisms enable a superior understanding of context and relationships between different elements in video scenes, significantly improving search accuracy while reducing false results.

The deployment of AcuSeek technology on both HikCentral Professional and Hik-Connect 6, means that intelligent search capabilities are now available across different operational scales. HikCentral Professional targets medium and large-scale enterprise deployments with comprehensive device integration, while Hik-Connect 6 provides accessible, flexible search functionality for individuals and smaller teams.

According to Fred Wu, Product Director at Hikvision, "AcuSeek represents the convergence of advanced AI with practical usability. By deploying this technology across both HikCentral Professional and Hik-Connect 6, we're ensuring that organizations of every size can benefit from intelligent video search capabilities that truly understand natural language and deliver results in seconds, not hours."

Advanced search experience

HikContent 6 features AcuSeek's revolutionary 'Voice or Text, Seek Fast' capability. With natural language processing, this multi-modal search experience is available in over 30 languages.

Users can describe what they are searching for either by typing in everyday language or by using their voice. For example, they can input text-based descriptions such as "search for red vehicles that exited the East Gate during the last five days," with the system intelligently understanding time and location parameters based on camera names. Alternatively, they can perform image-based searches that pinpoint objects with timeline precision, ranking results by similarity and providing relevant contextual details. In the Hik-Connect 6 platform, the AcuSeek functionality is available in both the portal and mobile app interfaces.

HikCentral Professional offers intelligent semantic search, feature-based description and picture search. This platform integrates with compatible hardware to provide comprehensive search capabilities tailored to various scenarios, including access control and vehicle management. By integrating person and vehicle data across devices, HikCentral Professional enables seamless global searches within a unified timeline workflow.

Versatile application scenarios

Both HikCentral Professional and Hik-Connect 6 address diverse real-world scenarios with specialized search capabilities. Applications range from retail environments with lost items and owner searches using handbag and clothing attributes, to community security with threat detection. Management scenarios include vehicle searches by type and brand, while safety applications enable searches for people working without appropriate helmets or clothing on construction sites.

Find out more

To learn more about HikCentral Professional and Hik-Connect 6 featuring AcuSeek intelligent search capabilities, please visit the official Hikvision website. Alternatively, contact your local Hikvision representative.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776173/Hikvision_transforms_Hik_Connect_6_HikCentral_Professional_AcuSeek_AI_powered_video_search.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-transforms-hik-connect-6-and-hikcentral-professional-with-acuseek-ai-powered-video-search-302560295.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.