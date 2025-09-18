Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision transforms Hik-Connect 6 and HikCentral Professional with AcuSeek AI-powered video search

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has announced the integration of its AcuSeek AI-powered video analytics into two key platforms: HikCentral Professional and Hik-Connect 6. This breakthrough technology transforms the speed at which organizations and teams can search and retrieve video footage by enabling natural language queries, voice commands (voice input is available on Hik-Connect 6), image-based searches, and seamless integration across diverse security ecosystems.

Built on Hikvision's advanced large-scale AI models Guanlan, AcuSeek features sophisticated machine learning algorithms trained on millions of real-world scenarios. The technology's mechanisms enable a superior understanding of context and relationships between different elements in video scenes, significantly improving search accuracy while reducing false results.

The deployment of AcuSeek technology on both HikCentral Professional and Hik-Connect 6, means that intelligent search capabilities are now available across different operational scales. HikCentral Professional targets medium and large-scale enterprise deployments with comprehensive device integration, while Hik-Connect 6 provides accessible, flexible search functionality for individuals and smaller teams.

According to Fred Wu, Product Director at Hikvision, "AcuSeek represents the convergence of advanced AI with practical usability. By deploying this technology across both HikCentral Professional and Hik-Connect 6, we're ensuring that organizations of every size can benefit from intelligent video search capabilities that truly understand natural language and deliver results in seconds, not hours."

Advanced search experience

HikContent 6 features AcuSeek's revolutionary 'Voice or Text, Seek Fast' capability. With natural language processing, this multi-modal search experience is available in over 30 languages.

Users can describe what they are searching for either by typing in everyday language or by using their voice. For example, they can input text-based descriptions such as "search for red vehicles that exited the East Gate during the last five days," with the system intelligently understanding time and location parameters based on camera names. Alternatively, they can perform image-based searches that pinpoint objects with timeline precision, ranking results by similarity and providing relevant contextual details. In the Hik-Connect 6 platform, the AcuSeek functionality is available in both the portal and mobile app interfaces.

HikCentral Professional offers intelligent semantic search, feature-based description and picture search. This platform integrates with compatible hardware to provide comprehensive search capabilities tailored to various scenarios, including access control and vehicle management. By integrating person and vehicle data across devices, HikCentral Professional enables seamless global searches within a unified timeline workflow.

Versatile application scenarios

Both HikCentral Professional and Hik-Connect 6 address diverse real-world scenarios with specialized search capabilities. Applications range from retail environments with lost items and owner searches using handbag and clothing attributes, to community security with threat detection. Management scenarios include vehicle searches by type and brand, while safety applications enable searches for people working without appropriate helmets or clothing on construction sites.

Find out more

To learn more about HikCentral Professional and Hik-Connect 6 featuring AcuSeek intelligent search capabilities, please visit the official Hikvision website. Alternatively, contact your local Hikvision representative.

