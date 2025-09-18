Companies aim at fuelling the local quantum ecosystem growth and promote adoption

IQM Quantum Computers and Scientek Corporation, a Taiwan-based reseller of scientific instruments and other high-technology products, today announced the signing of a strategic reseller agreement to accelerate the commercialisation of quantum computing.

The agreement follows the installation of IQM Spark, the first full-stack superconducting quantum computer at the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI). Under the reseller agreement, Scientek will sell and promote IQM's on-premises quantum computers and cloud solutions that meet the evolving needs of universities, research institutions, and enterprises.

Combining Scientek's strong market presence and customer-centric approach in Taiwan with IQM's quantum leadership, the collaboration will help Taiwanese businesses and research institutions to explore and leverage the power of quantum computing to solve complex problems and drive scientific research and development.

"This reseller agreement builds on our existing momentum in Taiwan and across the APAC region and represents another key step forward in expanding IQM's global footprint," said Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers. "We also believe that Scientek's prior deep expertise in cryogenics makes them an ideal partner to support IQM's full-stack superconducting quantum computers in the Taiwanese market."

"Together with IQM's leading superconducting quantum computers, our expectation is to take Taiwan's computing capabilities to the quantum age," said Simon Lin, CEO of Scientek Corporation. "We believe that IQM's excellent technical team in building up powerful quantum computer system makes our collaboration to bring Taiwanese people to move forward and achieve new height."

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centers, research labs, universities, and enterprises that have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 300 employees with headquarters in Finland and a global presence in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States. For more information, visit meetiqm.com.

About Scientek Corporation

Scientek is a professional instrument agent/distributor in Taiwan with over 45 years' experience. Scientek serves as Sales and Service partner channel for metrology tools for academic institutions, safety gas detectors or analysers for semiconductor fab and industrial facilities. Scientek expands Quantum Computing Solution in Taiwan and successfully promotes cryo refrigerator system, cluster control system, components and cryocoax cables to government research centers and universities in past years. For more information, visit Scientek-co.com.

