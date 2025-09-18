DJ Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist (DJEL LN) Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2025 / 09:46 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 393.6783 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 824640 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN LEI Code: 969500XWLW907S25AB10 Sequence No.: 402233 EQS News ID: 2199506 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2025 03:46 ET (07:46 GMT)