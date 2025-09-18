Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
[16/09/2025]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 18th September 2025
Announcement Date: 18/09/2025
Ex Date: 25/09/2025
Record Date: 26/09/2025
Payment Date: 09/10/2025
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Janus Henderson EUR AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Dist.
|LU2941599834
|GBP
|0.0761
|Janus Henderson EUR AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF - EUR Dist.
|LU2941599164
|EUR
|0.0526
© 2025 PR Newswire