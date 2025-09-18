Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

[16/09/2025]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 18th September 2025

Announcement Date: 18/09/2025

Ex Date: 25/09/2025

Record Date: 26/09/2025

Payment Date: 09/10/2025