Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
[16/09/2025]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 18th September 2025
Announcement Date: 18/09/2025
Ex Date: 25/09/2025
Record Date: 26/09/2025
Payment Date: 09/10/2025
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Janus Henderson USD AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF (USD) Dist.
|LU2994520935
|USD
|0.1385
|Janus Henderson USD AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF (GBP) Hedged Dist.
|LU2994521669
|GBP
|0.1369
