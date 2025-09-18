MYMY catering overcomes insolvency and announces nationwide expansion for business catering

BERLIN, Sept. 18, 2025, one of Germany's leading providers of business and event catering, has successfully emerged from insolvency and is now launching an ambitious nationwide expansion. The company is using this fresh start to expand its high-quality corporate catering offerings nationwide, featuring an improved menu and a fast, simple ordering process for corporate and private clients.

MYMY catering aims to convince customers with an even stronger focus on business and event catering, fresh and seasonal dishes, and an expanded range of vegan and vegetarian options. New features include a simplified online booking process, an expanded menu, and increased focus on personal consultation.

After insolvency: Focus on business catering and event catering

The restart marks the end of a difficult phase that began in 2024, when MYMY catering had to file for insolvency due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic and rising operating costs. Since then, the company has undergone comprehensive reorganization, focusing on quality, customer proximity, and a strong team. This represents a clear commitment to excellence in private and office catering throughout Germany.

"This milestone demonstrates the strong focus of our newly positioned team and the trust that our customers continue to place in us," says Theo Schwertle, Managing Director of MYMY catering.

During the restructuring phase, MYMY catering focused and optimized its offerings with a clear emphasis on event and business catering, and now also regular lunch services for employees. Despite all challenges, daily operations were maintained, ensuring customer supply was guaranteed at all times while internal processes were gradually improved.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have recorded an outstanding NPS of 40! This positive feedback is strong confirmation and at the same time great motivation for the entire team," adds Katharina Goyke, Account Manager at MYMY.

Modern catering service for companies and events throughout Germany

To launch this new chapter, MYMY catering is focusing on expanding existing customer relationships and comprehensively extending its service throughout Germany. The company remains true to its mission of delivering first-class culinary experiences in corporate catering and continuously developing its offerings, particularly focusing on the needs of modern companies.

Looking to the future, MYMY wants to make online catering booking even easier, while strengthening involvement with local suppliers and reducing waste through optimized processes while promoting sustainable practices. This would solidifiy MYMY's strong position in corporate catering.

About MYMY catering:

MYMY cateringis the simple complete solution for all catering needs. The offering ranges from daily employee catering and pantry refills to high-quality event catering for business meetings, trade shows, and private celebrations. Through a network of regional kitchens, MYMY offers seasonal and diverse selections that are cooked and delivered locally throughout Germany. Directly bookable online, without surprises. For more information and current offers, visit www.mymycatering.com.

Contact:

Theo Schwertle

info@mymycatering.com

MYMY catering

+49 30 800988394

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73ba7b75-e10f-4a62-bc36-3a0fbc8b9ca1