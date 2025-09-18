IP Group continues to deliver a meaningful level of realisations with £30.3m in proceeds generated in H125, more than two-thirds of which came from four life sciences companies (Intelligent Ultrasound, Centessa, Abliva and Hinge Health). Importantly, management reiterated its target of delivering over £250m in realisation proceeds between FY25 and FY27, which excludes any potential exit proceeds from Oxford Nanopore (ONT) and represents roughly 50% of IP Group's current market capitalisation. IP Group's NAV was supported by the rising share price of ONT, and the successful IPO and subsequent performance of Hinge Health (for which IP Group's lock-up expires in November 2025). This was offset by a net decline in the carrying values of private holdings, most notably Oxa Autonomy and Artios Pharma due to funding delays, and £14.2m of fx headwinds. This led to a slight 1.5% fall in NAV in H125 to 96.2p, which was more than reversed post reporting date by the continued strength of listed holdings, bringing IP Group's NAV to c 100p as of 12 September 2025.

