Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
18.09.2025 11:00 Uhr
Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow and EP Produzione: Supply Agreement for 220 MWh Battery Storage Project in Sicily

MILAN, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announces the signing of a supply agreement with EP Produzione for the supply of the PowerTitan 2.0 solution in a 100 MW / 220 MWh utility-scale ESS project in Trapani, Sicily. This agreement consolidates the company's role in supporting the energy transition and is Sungrow's first project in Italy with the PowerTitan 2.0.

Sungrow and EP Produzione Supply Agreement for 220 MWh Battery Storage Project in Sicily

"We are proud to accompany EP Produzione in this strategic project for Sicily," says Massimo Bracchi, Country Manager Italy. "With PowerTitan 2.0, we are providing a latest-generation ESS platform designed to enable grid reliability and massive integration of renewables for putting forward the energy transition."

A strategic project for grid flexibility in Sicily

The 2-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) PowerTitan 2.0 will help improve grid stability and the integration of renewables in a highly populated region. Moreover, it will enable services such as frequency regulation, peak shaving and balancing in a geographical area that is crucial for the growth of PV in the country and Europe.

"The agreement with Sungrow represents an important step in our journey towards a more flexible and sustainable energy system. This project in Trapani is the third electrochemical storage project we have launched in Italy. Storage systems are a fundamental component of the technological mix needed for the energy transition, which is why we are working to expand our project pipeline," said Luca Alippi, CEO of EP Produzione.

PowerTitan 2.0: performance, safety and end-to-end integration

The project will consist of 44 units of Sungrow's PowerTitan 2.0 solution designed to maximise the efficiency, reliability and safety of utility-scale projects. It features amongst others:

  • Highly integrated architecture (natively interoperable PCS, BMS and EMS) for faster commissioning and centralised management;
  • Liquid cooling and high energy density for better performance and life cycle;
  • Advanced control functions for grid services and intelligent charge and discharge cycle management.
  • As safety is the priority of energy storage systems, Sungrow conducted the world's largest BESS burn test for the PowerTitan 2.0, enabling exceptional safety for plants.

In addition, the PowerTitan 2.0's pioneering technology significantly reduces both capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) costs. The all-in-one AC-DC block design of PowerTitan 2.0, with pre-assembled battery modules and PCS, ensures seamless integration, significantly reducing installation time.

Sungrow's presence and commitment in Italy and Europe

Italy is a strategic market for the expansion of Sungrow's ESS and PV solutions. The country's ambitious energy transition goals and increasing demand for grid flexibility have positioned it as a key player in Europe's renewable energy landscape.

Sungrow operates with a dedicated local structure and a consolidated European network of sales, technical support, and after-sales services, supporting the entire project life cycle. Sungrow has established a team of experienced professionals to provide comprehensive technical and commercial support for projects of all sizes.

Recent projects of the company in Italy include the opening of a new office in Milan, hosting of its own an ESS event, and regular participation in major industry events like Key Energy.

For over 18 years now, Sungrow has built a strong presence across Europe, providing local sales, technical support, and after-sales services. The company now operates with over 750 employees, more than 25 local offices, and two R&D teams based in Europe.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

About EP Produzione

EP Produzione is the Italian electricity generation company of the European energy group Energetický a prumyslový holding (EPH). With six thermoelectric power plants and a capacity of approximately 5.2 GW, it is the fifth largest producer in Italy, focused on creating long-term value through continuous improvement and development of its assets and employees. More information at: www.epproduzione.com

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776279/Sungrow_and_EP_Produzione_Supply_Agreement_for_220_MWh_Battery_Storage_Project_in_Sicily.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-and-ep-produzione-supply-agreement-for-220-mwh-battery-storage-project-in-sicily-302560337.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
