1.55 g/t Au over 92.96m , including 2.39 g/t Au over 25.91m and 0.60 g/t Au over 48.77 m including 11.61 g/t Au over 1.52m.

Extended mineralization northward opening new growth potential for the high-grade zone

Results are pending for holes ED-27 through ED-31

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) ("Provenance" or the "Company") is pleased to report strong results from its ongoing drilling program at the Eldorado gold project in eastern Oregon.

Drill hole ED-26 intersected wide, high-grade intervals of gold mineralization hosting in diorite, extending the known system northward and further linking mineralization to ED-21. These results reinforce the Company's evolving structural model, suggesting shallow dipping sheets of mineralization, with good continuity between zones (Table 1, Figure 1-2).

Importantly, the results demonstrate that the high-grade gold mineralization hosted in Zone 1 continues to push northward, opening new growth potential for the high-grade zone. The connection with ED-21 mineralization provides further evidence of a broad, cohesive system with substantial growth potential both to the north and to the east. Pending assays from ED-27 through ED-31 are expected to provide additional context on the geometry and scale of this expanding mineralized corridor (Figure 1-2).

Provenance's Chairman Rauno Perttu states "ED-26 is a significant hole. It not only delivered broad, consistent high-grade mineralization, but it also confirmed our geological interpretation that the gold system is dipping at a low angle and connecting across zones. The extension of mineralization north and its link with ED-21 underscores the scale and continuity we are uncovering. Each step-out continues to add significant mineralization and expand the footprint of this system, and with several holes still pending, we believe we are only beginning to reveal the true potential of our Eldorado property."

Table 1. 2025 RC Drill Holes Assay Results

2025 RC Drill Holes Assay Results Hole From To Length Gold Zone (m) (m) (m) (g/t)

ED-26

1.52 50.29 48.77 0.6 Zone 1

including 28.96 50.29 21.34 1.11



including 36.58 38.10 1.52 11.61



And 80.77 173.74 92.96 1.55



including 94.49 120.40 25.91 2.39



including 137.16 156.97 19.81 2.02

*All reported intervals in this news release are downhole core lengths. True widths of mineralized intervals are not known at this time. Geological modelling is ongoing, and additional drilling will be required to establish the geometry and orientation of the mineralized zones in order to determine true thicknesses.

Figure 1. Plan Map of the Tyee Area Drill Interception Locations

Figure 2. Cross-section A to A', 012.5 +/- section on ED-26 looking northeast

Sampling, Laboratory, and QAQC

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry best practices.

The RC drill chips were sampled at 1.5-meter intervals onsite. A rotation of certified standards, blanks, and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream approximately every 30m. The Company QA/QC, as well as the laboratory inserted standards, blanks, and duplicates were monitored closely upon receiving assay certificates from the laboratory. No discrepancies were reported in the reference samples inserted. The Company will continue to monitor QA/QC procedures closely.

Provenance submitted samples for gold determination by PhotonAssay to fully accredited Paragon Geochemical in Reno, NV (ISO 17025:2017). PhotonAssay is a fast, accurate, non-destructive process to determine gold, silver and copper in geological and process samples. The technique uses gamma ray activation to induce nuclear transitions in the elements of interest, which leads to photon emissions with highly characteristic energies. After analysis, the entire assay charge is returned intact and can be submitted for subsequent analyses such as geochemistry, cyanidation, metallurgical testing, environmental testing, or retained for future verification.

RC Samples were split onsite and shipped to Paragon in Reno. Samples submitted to Paragon were processed whereby the entire sample is coarsely crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh and subsequently riffle split leaving a ~500g charge. The large assay charge of approximately 500g is introduced to the instrument, improving representativeness of the sample, particularly for those samples which may exhibit coarse gold.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was independently reviewed and approved by Jo Price, P.Geo., M.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

