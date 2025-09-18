Neumirna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing RNA-based therapies for neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Ellen K. Donnelly, Ph.D as Chief Executive Officer.

Ellen brings more than 20 years of leadership in neuroscience and rare diseases, spanning both global pharmaceutical companies and innovative biotech firms. She joins Neumirna from her role as CEO of Abliva AB, recently acquired by Pharming Group, and has previously led Modus Therapeutics and Souvien Therapeutics

Earlier in her career, Ellen spent nearly a decade at Pfizer Inc., where she held leadership roles in neuroscience research, clinical operations, portfolio management, and strategy. She holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology Neuroscience from Yale University.

"Ellen combines scientific expertise with proven leadership in both biotech and pharma," said Luis Pareras, Chairman of the Board at Neumirna. "The Board is confident that under her guidance, Neumirna will continue to translate our innovative science into meaningful therapies for patients and advance successfully into the clinic."

Ellens scientific focus has consistently been on neurological diseases, informed by both her professional background and personal experience.

"Both of my grandmothers had Parkinson's disease, and their differing experiences sparked my interest in how the brain works," she said. "From my PhD research in a clinical Neurology lab, to my work at Pfizer in Neurology and Psychiatry, I've always been drawn to the complexity of the brain and spinal cord. Neumirna, with its differentiated platform and novel, first-in-class assets, has the potential to be an industry-leader in CNS development."

At Neumirna, Ellen will lead the company's transition into clinical development. The immediate priority is advancing NMT-001, the company's lead candidate for drug-resistant epilepsy. Neumirna's second program is focused on Parkinson's disease, harnessing the power of miRNAs to boost key disease pathways to provide disease-modifying therapies for patients with limited options.

"I wake up every morning thinking about patients and how we can deliver these medicines to them more quickly", said Ellen Donnelly. "Patients are essential to our work, and I look forward to partnering closely with them, as well as with advocacy groups, and our expert physician network to bring forward new solutions for those who currently have no effective options."

About Neumirna Therapeutics

Neumirna Therapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Copenhagen, Denmark, dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies for complex neurological diseases. With a proprietary platform for targeted intrathecal delivery of antisense oligonucleotides (ASO-LNAs), Neumirna is advancing a pipeline of therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs, including drug-resistant epilepsy and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, visit www.neumirna.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Shideh Morovati

Communications Officer

Neumirna Therapeutics

shm@neumirna.com +45 252 54 089