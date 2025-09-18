Leviia, the French cloud storage provider with more than one million users and 1,000 enterprise customers, today announces a major step in its growth strategy: the expansion of its S3 storage operations across Europe.

To lead this initiative, Leviia has appointed Richard Czech, former Vice President EMEA at Wasabi, as Chief Business Development Officer. Czech will drive market development and scale Leviia's partner ecosystem across Europe, building on the company's successful go-to-market model in France.

?"Richard's arrival reflects the scale of our ambitions in Europe," said William Méauzoone, co-founder of Leviia. "He combines first-hand experience in scaling a major storage player with an exceptional understanding of the European channel landscape.??"

"I'm excited to join Leviia and lead its European expansion," said Czech. "Organizations face growing pressure to store data in sovereign, multi-site environments. Unlike non-European providers such as Amazon or Wasabi, Leviia is uniquely positioned to meet these expectations. Our 100% European approach gives MSPs, resellers and operators the ability to deliver S3-based services with a real competitive edge."?

Having established itself as a leading S3 storage provider in France, Leviia is now accelerating its European expansion. The company differentiates itself through four core strengths:

Sovereignty: data hosted exclusively within the European Union, governed solely by European law.

- Compliance: ISO 27001 and HDS (Health Data Hosting) certifications, ensuring strong security and reliability for sensitive workloads.

- Resilience: data distributed across three independent data centers.

- Transparent pricing: a simple, competitive model with no hidden fees for data egress or deletion.?

About Leviia :

Founded in 2019, Leviia was born from a simple idea: create a sovereign, high-performance, and accessible cloud alternative. After 18 months of R&D, the company launched Leviia Drive in 2020, a collaborative solution quickly adopted by businesses and public organizations seeking security and digital sovereignty.

In 2022, Leviia secured backing from Xavier Niel's personal holding company. The following year, it achieved ISO 27001 and HDS certifications and introduced Leviia Storag3, its S3-compatible storage service for enterprise and public-sector backups. In February 2024, Leviia rolled out its partner program for resellers and integrators, and by May 2024, it had expanded infrastructure through a partnership with Free Pro.

Today, with over one million users and 1,000 enterprise clients, Leviia is accelerating its European expansion in the S3 storage market.

