Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 591260 | ISIN: NO0010063308 | Ticker-Symbol: TEQ
Tradegate
18.09.25 | 09:53
14,380 Euro
-1,30 % -0,190
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Telenor Sweden renews Mycom's Service Assurance solution in multi-year deal for its 5G network

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance, Service Experience Assurance solutions and AI Analytics to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), announced today that Telenor Sweden, Sweden's third largest mobile network operator, has signed a multi-year renewal to implement and upgrade Mycom's 5G performance management solution, PrOptima, part of Experience Assurance & Analytics (EAA) Service Assurance suite, to manage its new nationwide 5G network.

Mycom Logo

Telenor Sweden's mobile network covers 99.9% of the population, serving 3 million mobile customers, approximately 700,000 fiber and broadband customers, and circa 500,000 TV customers.

Mycom's Service Assurance solution has been in operation at Telenor Sweden for its mobile Radio Access Network (RAN) and core networks since 2014 and was recently upgraded to a subscription-based service. Mycom's PrOptima performance management solution is seen as a key strategic system by Telenor, instrumental in supporting the Swedish operator as they undergo a major equipment transition in their 5G network. This multi-year deal signifies the positive and close cooperation between Mycom and Telenor Sweden.

"We see Mycom's 5G Assurance solution as a valuable component in our strategy to ensure consistent service quality across our growing 5G network," said Johan Röjvall, Head of Operations at Telenor Sweden. "Its capabilities help us streamline operations and support the introduction of new services with greater agility."

"We are delighted to extend our Service Assurance support by introducing our 5G Assurance solution at Telenor Sweden," said Charles Bligh, CEO at Mycom. "Telenor's decision to invest in our 5G solution reaffirms that as service performance and reliability become critical differentiators for new mobile and enterprise services, our Experience Assurance & Analytics (EAA) suite continues to support Telenor's long-term vision and business plans."

To arrange a discussion with Mycom and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628248/5513348/Mycom_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/telenor-sweden-renews-mycoms-service-assurance-solution-in-multi-year-deal-for-its-5g-network-302558060.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
