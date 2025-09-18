KingCasinoBonus's team, Alexandra Camelia Dedu, casino bonus expert, and Antonia Catana, senior author, analysed 510,000 distinct casino bonus claims in the past 12 months. They reveal that 49% of online gamblers choose free spins no deposit as their favourite, followed by first deposit bonuses and, later down the line, no wagering bonuses.

All the data in this study was verified by Ionut Catalin Marin, founder of KingCasinoBonus and CEO of parent company Dopamine Gaming.

Top Casino Bonuses by Claim Rate

Casino Bonus Type Claim Percentages Popularity Increase (2024 2025) Average Bonus Value Maximum Cashout Value Free Spins No Deposit 49% +7% $5 $10 $50 $100 First Deposit/Welcome Bonuses 27% +3% $15 $75 $100 $1000 No Wagering Bonuses 24% Constant $5 $20 $50 $200

Free Bonuses Lead Industry Engagement

Free spins with no deposit are still dominating in the top gambler preferences. Nearly half, more precisely 49%, of all bonus claims. This is a 7% increase from 12 months ago until now.

This showcases a familiarity and an ease of use, since these bonuses do not require payments.

Welcome Bonuses Grow in Popularity

Welcome bonuses, packages or first deposits are in the second most claimed category, as 27% of gamblers use them.

The higher maximum cashout limits and a larger list of playable games are identified as the main reasons for this online casino bonus choice.

No Wagering Remain a Constant Preference

24% of KingCasinoBonus users claim a no wagering bonus, a constant value as in the previous years.

Despite their rarity and sometimes stricter limits, they are still among the favourites, since they give instant access to the cashout process, once the play is complete.

Mobile Gambling Impact on Bonus Claims

More than 80% of all gambling sessions are played and completed on smartphone devices. Out of these, 41% are using mobile exclusive bonuses, a trend 8% higher than in previous years (2023 and 2024).

iOS users are 12% more active when gambling as opposed to Android users.

Industry Experts' Perspective on Bonus Gambling Preferences

"While it is no surprise that free spins no deposit bonuses are still the most popular, the newest data confirms that players are drawn to slot-based games and prefer choices that do not affect their gaming budget," comments Alexandra Camelia Dedu, casino bonus expert at KingCasinoBonus.

"Casino operators are taking note of player preferences and are constantly refining their slot games and bonus catalogues, while not ignoring the payment-based casino offers," Antonia Catana, senior casino author at KingCasinoBonus, states.

"We've constantly updated our bonus portfolio and hands-on testing to reflect the needs of online gamblers around the world. 2025 is the year that requires simplicity and transparency from bonus auditors and casino operators alike," concludes Ionut Catalin Marin, founder of KingCasinoBonus.

Methodology and Data Sourcing

KingCasinoBonus's analysis comprises around 510,000 bonus claims, from more than 244,000 users across four main markets: The United Kingdom, New Zealand, Spain and the international casino scene.

Over 450 casinos were analysed from mid-2024 to mid-2025, with a 95% confidence interval and the standard ±2% error margin.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250918535131/en/

Contacts:

Alexandra Camelia Dedu

Senior Author

pr@kingcasinobonus.uk