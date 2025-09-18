Jeremy Yost, CEO of Yost Management Services, Inc., Featured on Pix11 NYC to Discuss Expansion, Capital Raising, and Veteran-Inspired Leadership

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Jeremy Yost, CEO of Yost Management Services, Inc., was recently featured on Pix11 NYC to highlight the company's growth, national expansion plans, and his personal journey from U.S. Navy service to leading one of the Midwest's fastest-growing property management firms.

Yost Management Services, Inc. currently oversees 37 properties and more than 2,000 residential units across Illinois and Indiana. Under Yost's leadership, the company has built its reputation on sustainable growth, resident-first management, and community-driven housing solutions.

During the interview, Yost announced that Yost Management Services, Inc. is actively raising capital to fund new multifamily developments nationwide. These projects will extend the company's proven model of providing high-quality, stable housing while creating new opportunities for investors. All developments and updates are available for public viewing atyms-rentals.com.

Yost's leadership philosophy is shaped by both his military background and family values. His service in the U.S. Navy instilled discipline, accountability, and mission focus, principles that now guide his work in real estate. This veteran-inspired approach has allowed him to build an organization that prioritizes both residents and long-term community outcomes.

Transparency is central to Yost's strategy. By offering public access to company projects, he has positioned Yost Management Services, Inc. as an industry leader in accountability. This commitment extends to his personal brand as well. Through Instagram at@jeremyryost, Yost shares insights into his professional journey, family life, and the challenges and opportunities of leading a growing real estate enterprise.

Looking forward, Yost plans to expand Yost Management Services, Inc. beyond the Midwest, bringing its resident-focused management style to markets across the United States. With capital raising underway and a clear strategy for development, the company is preparing to scale its impact while maintaining its core mission of building stronger communities.

About Jeremy Yost

Jeremy Yost is the CEO of Yost Management Services, Inc., a property management company with 37 properties and more than 2,000 units under management across Illinois and Indiana. A U.S. Navy veteran, entrepreneur, and community leader, Yost is focused on sustainable growth, national expansion, and housing solutions that strengthen communities.

About Yost Management Services, Inc.

Yost Management Services, Inc. specializes in property management and community development with a focus on resident-first service and transparency. Headquartered in Illinois, the company is actively raising capital for national expansion into new multifamily housing developments. For more information, visit yms-rentals.com.

