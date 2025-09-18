Verde Bioresins, Inc.: USA Sign Frame and Stake Introduces Biobased, Biodegradable Landscape Stakes Made from Verde Bioresins' PolyEarthylene

PolyEarthylene® by Verde: Strength, Performance, and a Greener Future

FULLERTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Verde Bioresins® ("Verde"), a leading producer of renewable and sustainable bioplastics, announced its partnership with USA Sign Frame and Stake, parent company of the StakeDriver brand of professional-grade residential, construction, and industrial landscape products. Powered by Verde's patented PolyEarthylene® biopolymer technology, Stake Driver's stakes are a breakthrough line of biobased and biodegradable landscape stakes-delivering the strength professionals demand with the sustainability the environment needs. This innovation gives landscapers, contractors, and construction crews an industry-leading alternative to traditional wooden and metal stakes, combining performance with a reduced environmental footprint.

Stake Driver is an environmentally friendly product of Biobased & Biodegradable Landscape Stakes that are engineered to naturally break down in soil over time, eliminating the long-term waste issues associated with standard metal staples. Made with Verde's PolyEarthylene® the stakes provide the durability required for landscaping, construction, and industrial site applications while reducing environmental impact.

"Landscaping projects are about building sustainable and healthy environments, and we wanted our products to reflect that same philosophy," said Blue Kronemeyer, Sales Manager of USA Sign Frame and Stake. "By working with Verde and using PolyEarthylene®, we are able to deliver professional-quality stakes that do their job in the ground and then return safely back to nature."

"Our mission at Verde is to create high performance, high quality and environmentally friendly resins that empower our customers to directly replace traditional plastics with minimal effort across every industry, and landscaping is a perfect example," said Brian Gordon, President of Verde Bioresins. "USA Sign Frame and Stake's commitment to innovation and sustainability makes them a natural partner, and we're proud that PolyEarthylene® is enabling a better future for landscapers, contractors, construction crews, and the planet."

Biodegradable Stakes: Performance Meets Sustainability

Traditional metal staples can remain in the soil or landfill for decades, creating pollution, increasing cleanup costs, and harming ecosystems. Setting themselves apart, USA Sign Frame and Stake introduces Stake Driver biodegradable stakes made with Verde's PolyEarthylene® that combine eco-friendly impact with high quality performance:

Biodegrade in Place - Naturally decompose in soil after use, eliminating the need for costly removal and disposal. This saves contractors and construction crews time, reduces labor expenses, and ensures job sites remain clean and compliant.

Plant-Based Sustainability - Manufactured with Verde's plant-based resins, the stakes provide landscapers with a sustainable material that delivers utility in the field and then naturally returns to the Earth at end of life.

Lower Carbon Impact - Produced with Verde's biobased PolyEarthylene ® , reducing reliance on fossil fuels and helping contractors meet sustainability goals.

Safer for Landscapes & Wildlife - Leave behind no harmful microplastics, supporting healthier soils, water systems, and surrounding ecosystems.

Sustainable Performance - Engineered to match the strength and reliability of petroleum-based stakes while offering an eco-friendly end-of-life solution.

By combining professional-grade performance with environmental responsibility, these stakes provide landscapers, contractors, and construction professionals with a smarter, greener choice for today's projects and tomorrow's planet.

The biodegradable landscape stakes are available now through USA Sign Frame and Stake's StakeDriver brand at: https://stakedriver.com/products/biodegradable-stakes.

About Verde Bioresins

Verde Bioresins, Inc. ("Verde") is a full-service bioplastics company headquartered in Fullerton, CA. Verde develops, produces, and markets biobased, biodegradable, recyclable, and renewable plastics, with a mission to eliminate petroleum-based plastics across industries. Its flagship product, PolyEarthylene®, is a patented resin designed for performance, versatility, and environmental responsibility. For additional information please visit www.verdebioresins.com

About Stake Driver

Under USA Sign Frame and Stake, StakeDriver is a U.S.-based manufacturer of landscape installation products. Committed to quality, performance, and sustainability, Stake Driver delivers professional-grade solutions designed for contractors, landscapers, and industrial applications nationwide. Learn more at www.stakedriver.com.

