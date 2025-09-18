Leaders from Mastercard, Orange Business, Volvo and Women in Tech will be among those headlining at the 2025 Cardano Summit in Berlin this November. Other confirmed speakers include senior figures from the United Nations and Boston Consulting Group, as well as global investor Tim Draper, the Cardano Foundation announced today.

The two-day event, taking place 12-13 November 2025 at Gasometer Schöneberg in Berlin, has been designed with a focus on the real-world opportunities, challenges and applications of blockchain for enterprise today. The global industry leaders who will speak at the event will address important and timely business and regulatory demands of the day, including Web3 adoption at scale, AI integration, regulation, and digital trust infrastructure.

Commenting on today's speaker announcement, Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation, said: "The Cardano Summit 2025 aims to equip C-suite and business leaders with the insights they need to move from promise to practice. We are bringing together leaders from across enterprise, regulation, blockchain, and technology to examine how blockchain is becoming a trusted layer for critical business systems. This year's agenda reflects the scale of that shift, spanning key technical requirements and opportunities, and conversations exploring digital identity and product passports, sustainable development, payments, regulation, and enterprise architecture."

Speaker Highlights:

Speakers will continue to be announced in the coming weeks, notable speakers announced today include:

Tim Draper, Founder, Draper Associates

Guillaume Brunet, Head of Innovation, Orange Business

Christian Rau, Senior Vice President Blockchain Digital Assets, Mastercard

Philip Pon, CEO, Emurgo

Ivan Branco, Head of Information Management, AI and Analytics, Volvo Group

Sebastian Küpers, Managing Director, Plan.Net Studios

Vanessa Fernandes da Silva, Strategic Advisor, Aeonic (Former State Street)

(Former State Street) Adam Dean, Co Founder, Agrowlabs

Ayumi Moore, CEO Founder, Women in Tech Global

Patrick Tobler, CEO NMKR & Co Founder, Masumi

& Co Founder, Pankhuri Bansal, Blockchain AI Expert, United Nations

Bernhard Kronfellner, Partner Associate Director, Digital Assets, Boston Consulting Group

Program Topics:

Key themes of the Cardano Summit 2025 agenda include:

Enterprise adoption at scale: How global companies are integrating blockchain into core business systems, from payments and insurance to manufacturing and supply chains.

How global companies are integrating blockchain into core business systems, from payments and insurance to manufacturing and supply chains. Where AI meets blockchain : Why the convergence of these technologies is reshaping enterprise infrastructure and creating new models for efficiency and growth.

: Why the convergence of these technologies is reshaping enterprise infrastructure and creating new models for efficiency and growth. Regulation and governance : What executives need to know as policymakers and industry leaders define the frameworks for digital assets, data, and compliance worldwide.

: What executives need to know as policymakers and industry leaders define the frameworks for digital assets, data, and compliance worldwide. Investment and trust: Featuring insights from global investors like Tim Draper and the launch of new research commissioned by the Foundation from the Blockchain Research Institute

About the Summit

The Cardano Summit 2025 will convene an international audience of enterprises, entrepreneurs, developers, regulators and Cardano community members. In addition to two days of main-stage programming, the Summit will feature an exhibition hall, networking opportunities, masterclasses, demos, and the Cardano Community Gala Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to blockchain adoption and innovation.

Tickets remain available at Early Bird pricing, with group rates also available. Registration is open at summit.cardano.org

A full list of speakers is available on the website here.

About the Cardano Foundation

The Cardano Foundation is an independent, Swiss-based, not-for-profit organization tasked with advancing Cardano as a public digital infrastructure across industries. The Foundation develops infrastructure tooling, strengthens operational resilience, and drives real-world use cases and sound governance.

For more information, visit cardanofoundation.org.

