PR Newswire
18.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridge to Life, Ltd.: First-Ever Multicenter Study of Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) with VitaSmart in Pediatric Liver Transplants Confirms Safety and Favorable Outcomes

  • Groundbreaking: The first multicenter study in any machine perfusion device, and the first-ever in pediatric liver transplantation.
  • Recognition: Selected as one of six "Best Liver Abstracts" at the 13th Congress of the International Pediatric Transplant Association (IPTA) in Berlin, Germany, September 18-21, 2025.
  • Impact: Demonstrated safety and favorable outcomes in grafts with prolonged ischemia and in livers from Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD) donors.
  • Potential: Results point to the ability to extend the life of more organs for children, reducing waitlist times.

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever multicenter study of Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) in pediatric liver transplantation-using any machine perfusion device- was presented today at the 13th Congress of the International Pediatric Transplant Association (IPTA) in Berlin, Germany, September 18-21, 2025. The study was conducted with the innovative VitaSmart Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion System.

BTL logo

The abstract, entitled "Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) in pediatric liver transplantation: A multicenter study", was presented by Dr. María Velayos, Pediatric Surgeon at La Paz Hospital in Madrid, Spain, and was recognized as part of the IPTA "Best Liver Abstract" session.

Conducted across five European pediatric liver transplant centers, results demonstrated that HOPE improves graft preservation by reducing reliance on static cold storage (liver preservation on ice alone) and mitigating ischemia-reperfusion injury, a serious complication that can compromise graft function. Importantly, the authors concluded that HOPE is safe in pediatric liver transplantation and is particularly beneficial for grafts with prolonged ischemia, including those from Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD) donors.

"These results highlight the first-ever multicenter study in this critical pediatric population of our VitaSmart HOPE System, and its safety in the pediatric population," said Don Webber, CEO and President of Bridge to Life Ltd., a global leader in transplant solutions and sponsor of the pivotal Bridge to Hope clinical trial. "By extending preservation time and protecting vulnerable grafts, this technology can increase the number of viable organs available for children awaiting transplantation-helping to reduce waiting times and save more lives."

About Bridge to Life Ltd

Bridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW®, EasiSlush®, and the VitaSmart Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation, and accessibility, the company partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Organizations worldwide.

VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is pending FDA clearance in the United States.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085277/Bridge_to_Life_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-ever-multicenter-study-of-hypothermic-oxygenated-perfusion-hope-with-vitasmart-in-pediatric-liver-transplants-confirms-safety-and-favorable-outcomes-302558430.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
