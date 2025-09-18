DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Projected to Reach US$ 10.35 Billion by 2033, Expanding at 6.7% CAGR, According to DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global AI in remote patient monitoring market reached US$ 5.45 billion in 2023, with a rise to US$ 5.78 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$ 10.35 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

The global AI in remote patient monitoring (RPM) market is witnessing unprecedented growth, fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the adoption of connected healthcare technologies, and the increasing integration of artificial intelligence into digital health platforms. Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) dominate the segment, empowering diabetic patients with real-time glucose insights, while blood pressure monitors are emerging as the fastest-growing category amid rising hypertension cases worldwide.

North America leads the smart medical devices market with over 40% revenue share in 2024, supported by advanced healthcare systems and major players like Abbott and Medtronic. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of around 12%, driven by rising chronic diseases, digital health adoption, and healthcare investments in China and India. Europe remains stable, benefiting from strong regulations and digital health integration. The increasing demand for home care and AI-based monitoring, along with growth in emerging markets, will fuel transformative market growth into the next decade.

Devices Segment Dominates with the 47.5% Market Share in AI Remote Patient Monitoring

The devices segment dominates the AI in remote patient monitoring (RPM) market, driven by rapid adoption of connected health devices like smartwatches, continuous glucose monitors, digital stethoscopes, pulse oximeters, and blood pressure monitors. These AI-integrated devices provide actionable insights, improving chronic disease management and reducing hospital readmissions.

The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular, and respiratory disorders fuels demand for device-focused RPM solutions. With the AI in RPM market valued at $1.96 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% to $12.61 billion by 2033, these devices remain central to next-gen healthcare.

Software and Platform Segment Holds 21.2% Market Share in AI Remote Patient Monitoring

The software and platform segment is the fastest-growing in the AI remote patient monitoring market, driven by demand for advanced data analysis, seamless integration with electronic health records, and interoperability. AI-powered platforms transform raw patient data into predictive insights, enabling timely interventions and personalized care. Cloud-based solutions, mobile health apps, and AI dashboards support real-time monitoring and remote diagnostics.

Increased focus on reducing clinician workload, enhancing patient engagement, and value-based care accelerates investments in software-led RPM solutions. This blend of smart data processing, scalability, and connectivity cements software and platforms as the market's most dynamic segment.

North America Captures 41.2% Market Share in 2024 for AI in Remote Patient Monitoring

North America leads the AI remote patient monitoring market, driven by high tech adoption and chronic diseases like diabetes and heart conditions. Supported by regulations, funding, and virtual care growth post-COVID-19, players like Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic, Omron, and iRhythm accelerate AI device adoption.

The FDA actively supports digital health innovation, solidifying North America's lead in AI-powered remote patient monitoring. The U.S., with 34 million diabetics and half its adults having hypertension, combines advanced healthcare infrastructure and extensive digital health adoption, driving rapid AI integration in RPM platforms and devices.

Europe Claims 23.4% Market Share in 2024 for AI in Remote Patient Monitoring

Europe is a mature market for AI in remote patient monitoring, led by Germany, the UK, and France. Strong regulations like the Medical Device Regulation and GDPR ensure patient safety and data privacy, boosting trust and adoption.

Asia-Pacific Secures 20.4% Market Share in 2024 for AI in Remote Patient Monitoring

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing AI remote patient monitoring market, driven by large populations, rising chronic diseases, and digital health investments in China, India, and Japan. Increased smartphone use and healthcare digitalization, plus government programs, fuel adoption. Startups and global partnerships further accelerate growth in this expanding region.

China Emerges as Key Player in AI Remote Patient Monitoring

China leads the AI remote patient monitoring market with 140 million diabetics and a rapidly aging population, backed by strong government initiatives like "Healthy China 2030" promoting digital health and AI integration.

Key AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Companies:

Major companies working towards the AI in remote patient monitoring market include Abbott, Dexcom, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, OMRON Healthcare, Inc., iRhythm Inc., Biobeat, AliveCor, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Recent Developments in the Market

- In February 2025, Validic introduced a patent-pending digital remote patient monitoring (RPM) assistant powered by Generative AI (GenAI) to analyze and summarize patient data trends. This first-of-its-kind capability is now part of Validic Impact, the award-winning, EHR-integrated RPM solution, enabling providers to more easily gain a comprehensive view of their patients' health.

